Preliminary Results From Pfizer/BioNTech Suggest A Third Booster Dose May Be Able To Stop The Omicron Variant.

According to their press release, people who had received a booster jab neutralised the Omicron variant to levels comparable to those observed for earlier variants after two doses.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the press release announcement.

Lesley Gray, Senior Lecturer, Department of Primary Health Care & General Practice, University of Otago, comments:

“The preliminary information from Pfizer show the benefit of having a third (booster) dose to significantly improve protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is promising as Aotearoa New Zealand begins to roll out its booster programme for those vaccinated more than six months ago. It is still really important for people who have not yet had their first or second dose to please have those doses as soon as you are able to do so.

“Information so far relating to Omicron suggests much quicker and wider transmission, although it is not yet known whether this new variant poses a greater threat compared to other variants of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Delta variant continues to deliver most severe illness for those not vaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated.”

Conflict of interest statement: “Lesley is a named investigator on Health Research Council funded grants.”

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, Immunologist, Associate Dean (Pacific), Head of University of Otago Wellington Pacific Office, and Senior Lecturer, Pathology & Molecular Medicine, University of Otago Wellington, comments:

“Preliminary data from Pfizer/BioNTech has just been released about vaccine-induced COVID-19 protection against the new Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Results made available from an initial laboratory study have shown that the antibody levels generated after receiving three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can offer protection from the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Antibody levels generated in response to Omicron after just two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed reduced immune protection.

“The antibody levels generated against Omicron after three Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses was comparable to the protection seen towards the wild-type and other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus after two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“The third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose also showed stronger T cell immune responses were still generated, which is important as T cells are considered to indicate protection against severe COVID-19 disease.

“Although preliminary results, these findings indicate overall that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine still offers some protection against Omicron, however this protection can be improved with the addition of a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“This supports the need for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the form of a vaccine booster after the initial two doses in order to help protect against the Omicron variant.

“Importantly, more information is still needed about Omicron, and whether or not it causes more severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality when compared with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“In the meantime, a maintained focus on vaccination, border controls and public health settings will be needed.

“We’re continuing to experience the impact of Delta, particularly for the most vulnerable in Aotearoa New Zealand. Please get vaccinated and tested, and reach out to help others do the same.”

No conflict of interest.

Dr Amanda Kvalsvig, Epidemiologist and Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago, Wellington, comments:

“The Covid-19 Protection Framework (‘Traffic Light System’) is designed around an assumption that a person with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine is fully vaccinated. Already, that assumption appears out of date. We’re now seeing evidence that we shouldn’t be considered fully vaccinated until we’ve had three doses. That’s concerning as we await the arrival of the Omicron variant in Aotearoa New Zealand. Keeping all our eggs in the vaccination basket is a high-risk strategy. To keep New Zealanders safe this summer and beyond we need layered protection that recognises the critical role of airborne transmission in this pandemic.

“First, as we prepare for the Auckland border to open, there needs to be strong public health messaging and support from Government for meeting up outdoors, keeping windows and doors open, and using ventilation and filtration systems in schools, workplaces, and other crowded indoor settings. New Zealand must now start to take masks seriously – we can’t afford to ignore this protection any longer. These measures will help to keep people safe over summer whether they’re fully vaccinated with three doses, partially vaccinated, or unvaccinated. This infection is controllable if we choose to control it.

“Second, we need a new Alert Level system to pick up the public health protections that are missing in the Traffic Light System. Earlier this year my colleagues and I published a proposal for an upgraded Alert Level system. This proposed system has several important protections hardwired into it including upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi with Māori leadership, stopping airborne spread, and building system-level resourcing and support to protect those most at risk from impacts of the pandemic or its control measures.

“Third, we need to use this time well to prepare for winter. Without that layered approach to Covid-19 we face a difficult winter of dealing with colder weather, new Covid-19 variants, declining vaccine protection, and a potentially very high burden of flu and numerous other infections returning as the borders open. When it’s too cold to keep windows open, we’ll need to be able to monitor indoor air quality and optimise it using ventilation and filtration systems. Clean indoor air will be good for our health in so many ways, protecting us from Covid and many other infections, and helping people to stay alert and focused at work and school.

“Using this layered approach, we could not only stop Covid from spreading this summer, but potentially end the pandemic by cleaning up the air we breathe in the same way that cleaning up the water supply permanently stopped cholera epidemics in 19th century London. We shouldn’t be fatalistic – we have so many tools in the toolbox now.”

No conflict of interest.

