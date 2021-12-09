Geographic Boundaries Annual Release: As At 1 January 2022



Geographic boundary data provides geographic boundaries in spatial formats and classifications in non-spatial formats.

Access spatial datasets from Stats NZ geographic data service

Use Stats NZ geographic data service to view, access, or download geographic boundary files.

Access 2022 boundary layers such as territorial authority, urban rural, and statistical area 2, with metadata, in a range of formats.

Download Geographic areas file 2022 (CSV) file of the 2022 meshblock concorded to selected meshblock years and higher geographies.

Geography names have tohutō (macrons) where applicable. The name field without tohutō is suffixed 'ascii'.

