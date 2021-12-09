Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Annual Insights Show Fewer Aerial 1080 Operations In 2020

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Fewer aerial 1080 operations took place in 2020 than the previous year, according to the latest annual report on the pest control poison, which also highlights research developments.

The report published by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) shows there were 31 operations covering 558,000 hectares of land in 2020. This is down more than a quarter on the 44 operations across 918,000 hectares in 2019.

The decrease is largely due to the Department of Conservation (DOC) carrying out fewer aerial 1080 operations during 2020 compared with 2019, when DOC operations were higher in response to a mega mast event in New Zealand’s forests. Heavy seed fall seasons (known as masts) drive up rat populations, threatening native species.

Sixteen of the aerial operations were commissioned by DOC to protect threatened native plants and wildlife from possums, rats, and other introduced pests. Six operations were undertaken as part of the TBfree programme to target possums, which can pass on bovine tuberculosis to farmed cattle and deer.

The average application rate was about three grams of 1080 per hectare, which equates to roughly one teaspoonful of 1080 on a rugby field. This remains well below the maximum allowable rate of 30 grams per hectare.

Among the reported research are examples of nesting success and survival rates for whio, titipounamu, toutouwai, ruru, pīwauwau, and kiwi in areas treated by aerial 1080.

Other research deployed drones for precision aerial bait drops in hard-to-reach areas. This involves a purpose-built bait spreader, with very high accuracy from altitudes of up to 60 metres. The operator will introduce drones as part of its work programme in 2022.

"Due to a lack of other effective options, and the destruction pests inflict on our environment and native wildlife, 1080 remains the most viable management tool at this point in time. However, it is essential to ensure that risks to non-target species in particular are managed and mitigated effectively," says the EPA’s General Manager of Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement, Gayle Holmes.

"Steps should continue to be taken to avoid any incidents of non-target impacts. There are encouraging advances in technology and operational planning that we are seeing reported, that should enable better risk management."

The EPA has the legal authority to grant permission to use 1080 and other animal poisons (called vertebrate toxic agents) under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. We have delegated this power to DOC and the Ministry of Health via its public health units.

Read the full report (PDF, 1MB)

Read more about the use of 1080

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 