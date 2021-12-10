Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Air Quality Guidelines "brilliant Opportunity" For Aotearoa

Friday, 10 December 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: NIWA

More than 60% of New Zealanders live in locations where air quality does not meet World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, according to modelling conducted by NIWA for the Ministry for the Environment.

The Ministry for the Environment have just released their Our Air 2021 report. Its launch is in response to WHO’s 2021 Global Air Quality Guidelines, which came out last month and provide a benchmark for national air quality standards around the world based on the latest scientific understanding.

"The new WHO guidelines are significantly more stringent than their previous ones from 2005. Places where air quality meets current New Zealand standards - including parts of Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington - are unlikely to meet the new WHO standards, as the basis of New Zealand’s current air quality regulation is over 15 years old." says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Guy Coulson.

"The new WHO guidelines present an opportunity to realign New Zealand air quality management with international best practice, which would result in substantial public health benefits."

He says the new guidelines also emphasise the link between air quality and climate change, offering greater opportunities to link policy in both areas to achieve common goals.

"Many of the pollutants targeted are emitted through burning fossil fuels, meaning that reductions in line with the new WHO guidelines would also help us achieve global climate change goals - and vice versa."

The WHO 2021 Global Air Quality Guidelines were developed in response to a marked increase in evidence for how air quality affects public health, Ministry for the Environment Director, Natural and Built System Water and Land Use Policy, Jo Gascoigne said.

"New Zealand has relatively good air quality compared with many countries, but issues still arise from wood or coal burning during winter and transport emissions in large urban areas. These emissions pose a significant long-term risk to human health.

"The guidelines are a significant development for all countries, including New Zealand - everyone will need to consider what they mean for how we manage air quality. It is a brilliant opportunity for Aotearoa to improve the health of our people and environment," Jo Gascoigne said.

The WHO guidelines are not standards or legally binding criteria. They offer guidance for reducing health impacts of air pollution, based on ongoing expert evaluation of scientific evidence. They recommend air quality levels for six pollutants, where evidence has advanced the most on health effects from exposure. These are particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), ozone (O), nitrogen dioxide (NO) sulphur dioxide (SO) and carbon monoxide (CO).

The WHO has also recommended a series of interim targets aimed at reducing pollution levels over time to help countries meet the new guidelines.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>



R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 