Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Xerra Awarded Contract From Ministry For Primary Industries To Support The Risk Assessment Of Arriving Vessels

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 7:09 pm
Press Release: Xerra

Xerra awarded contract from Ministry for Primary Industries to support the risk assessment of arriving vessels by employing advanced data science and satellite data

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is one of the latest customers for space industry tech start-up Xerra Earth Observation Institute. The New Zealand based team launched Starboard® Maritime Intelligence in mid 2020. MPI has signed on to Starboard which is being used to support their risk assessment of vessels at our maritime borders. Starboard uses satellite data and advanced analytics models to risk assess vessels for biosecurity threats and Covid-19.

“MPI has been working with us since our first prototype was developed in late 2019. We’ve worked closely with analysts to understand the needs of Aotearoa, the challenges presented by arriving vessels, and to turn our data analysis and satellite data research into operational software which supports their teams” says Andy Hovey who is the Head of Product and Design for Starboard.

Starboard displays in near real-time if vessels heading towards our ports could pose a risk to New Zealand. For example, all commercial ships arriving into Aotearoa are assessed — based on satellite tracking data and global health data from Johns Hopkins University — for their relative risk of having Covid-19 onboard.

Another example is a risk assessment for hitchhiker pests — algorithms are used to analyse the travel history of cargo vessels allowing a ship’s risk of carrying insects such as Brown Marmorated Stink Bug to be displayed. “In the maritime domain, vessels arriving from international waters are the vectors of exotic pests, disease agents and unwanted organisms” says Dr Moritz Lehmann, Senior Scientist at Xerra, who is the lead on biosecurity work for Starboard.

The team behind Starboard are also collaborating domestically and internationally in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU). IUU fishing is a global economic and environmental issue with estimates of up to 12 million tonnes (valued at $23.5 billion) in worldwide fishing losses.

More about Starboard Maritime Intelligence

Starboard marries advanced data science and multiple information sources with intuitive web-based software to deliver a secure common operating picture for the maritime domain. It supports governments, border security teams, NGOs, and fisheries organisations.

Starboard has been built by the team at Xerra, a research-based technology start-up. The team is made up of remote sensing and data scientists, software engineers and designers. Xerra was established with funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Starboard’s development is driven by a combination of new scientific research, harnessing new satellite technology, and user research with maritime experts.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Xerra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 