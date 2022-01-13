Avrilar Sponsors Blockchain Domains For Metaverse Education Platforms Through NexBloc

The .LERN blockchain top-level domain will give access to decentralized storage and data privacy for global learners

NEW YORK, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avrilar, the immersive device and application management platform for enterprises and institutions, will provide .lern domains free for a limited time through the NexBloc bDNS platform. Avrilar makes virtual and augmented reality learning and training more manageable by providing a SaaS-based platform for cross-device integration and application flow. In addition, Avrilar is deploying .lern domains for users wanting additional control of their identities and data and lifelong access to their data without fear of censorship or data destruction.

Eddie Quiroz, Co-Founder of Avrilar, stated that, "Avrilar is bridging device management and personal authentication for learning applications and intends to build out a cross-metaverse ecosystem for enterprises and institutions. NexBloc provides the perfect choice for building into a Web 3.0 internet where blockchain domains replace the current centralized structures."

NexBloc, a leading provider of blockchain domain name services, has announced that the .(dot)lern giveaway promotion will be closing on January 31st, 2022. The giveaway aims to prepare the world for the personal management of data using the decentralized web (Web 3.0 or Web3) and distributed computing. Users can acquire a .lern blockchain domain and own it forever, trade it, sell it or even pass it to future generations.

Through the .lern Domain Name Giveaway, users will be able to register for up to two free .lern domain names. With this, users of a personalized .lern domain can manage their identity and associated data with it rather than leave that information in a provider's hand. This giveaway offers an excellent opportunity to take full advantage of the increased privacy and personal data control that blockchain DNS (bDNS) provides. Avrilar and NexBloc are encouraging everyone to move to the decentralized web and, by offering free .lern domains, expects to improve awareness and the benefits knowledge of the space.

Intending to create an ultra-safe login system for the decentralized web, NexBloc is at the forefront of the blockchain DNS (bDNS) revolution by developing multi-chain systems to create linkages to the decentralized web. In all, with the advent of blockchain technology and its continuous development over recent years, a future switch to Blockchain as a primary system for sign-in options becomes more imminent than ever.

About Avrilar

AVRILAR Inc. is a leading-edge technology provider focused on bringing immersive technology training and services to the masses. They work with enterprises and institutions across the world for consulting, creating and deploying virtual and augmented reality training and use platforms.

Their Manage Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provides customers an ability to manage any number of devices from a single dashboard for provisioning and permissioning the right applications to the right device through over-the-air deployment. For more information, visit Avrilar.com.

About NexBloc

NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with blockchain DNS at the core. Blockchain digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.

Founded as a BVI company in 2021, NexBloc uses the Butterfly Protocol and other technology stacks to create custom deployments of bDNS systems. They currently have over ten private blockchain top-level domains (bTLD) in various forms of deployment. In addition, they are working to roll out an accessible working environment for all blockchain developers using the .sandbox bTLD and other extensions.

