Trintech Adra expands its partnership with Microsoft

Trintech Is the Only Financial Close Solution Provider with Certified Integrations Across All Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP Platforms

Trintech Adra expands its partnership with Microsoft by announcing its newest integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

DALLAS, TX, Jan 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, expands its partnership with Microsoft by announcing its newest integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This expanded partnership makes Trintech's Adra Suite the only financial close solution with a certified Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Connector and builds upon its already existing portfolio of Microsoft Connectors to support any Microsoft Dynamics customer regardless of version, past or present and on-premise or in the cloud.

With Microsoft playing a central operations role for thousands of companies, older versions of AX, Navision (NAV), Solomon, and Great Plains remain the daily lifeblood of these companies. Trintech integrates into every Dynamics version to enable current operations, while also providing for the future as organization's migrate to newer Dynamics platforms.

"We are excited to announce our expanded partnership with Microsoft with the addition of our certified Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central connector," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "This additional integration builds upon our previous integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and now positions our Adra Suite as the 'go to' financial close solution for Microsoft Dynamics customers. This partnership will provide customers with one seamless experience that will increase efficiency and accuracy while simultaneously reducing the cost and risk across their financial close process."

Just a few of the many benefits finance & accounting departments will gain include:

- Visibility across all tasks in the financial close process

- Control and automation of reconciliations

- Shortened close cycle through efficiency gains

- Automated notifications of balance changes throughout the close

- Reduction in write-offs

Currently deployed by over 1,800 clients across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).

Learn more about Trintech's integrations into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

