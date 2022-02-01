NIWA Seasonal Climate Outlook - Dry Now, Heavy Rain On The Way

The latest Seasonal Climate Outlook previewing the weather for the next three months is attached.

Highlights include:

- 75% chance of continued La Niña conditions

- Marine heatwave conditions to continue but gradually ease over Autumn

- Everywhere but east of the country to experience warmer than average temperatures, including elevated humidity and overnight temperatures

- Heavy rain event coming in early February with risk for another one in March, flood risk is elevated

For more details, check out the livestream from 3pm today: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live_videos/

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2202/SCO_February_2022_final.pdf

