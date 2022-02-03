Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Genetic Research Offers Hope For Parkinson’s Disease

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Liggins Institute

There’s new hope for treating Parkinson’s disease with the publication of groundbreaking genetic research from the University of Auckland.

There’s new hope for treating Parkinson’s disease with the publication of groundbreaking genetic research from the University of Auckland.
The study is authored by a research team, led by Professor Justin O’Sullivan from the University’s Liggins Institute and Professor Antony Cooper of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.
In a paper just published online in the journal Brain, the research team took 90 known genetic changes that are each individually associated with the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and showed how they affect biological pathways in the body’s tissues, many far from the brain. Nine of these pathways, some of which have not been linked to Parkinson’s before, seem to be key.
“Our ultimate aim is to slow or stop Parkinson’s,” says Justin. “If we can understand how the genetic changes work together to contribute to the risk of developing the disease, we’ve got a shot at doing that.
“Parkinson’s isn’t just one disease – it’s a disease that has many different sub-types, depending on the different sets of genetic changes, says Justin.
“Eventually, personalised medicine will allow for people to be treated for the exact form of Parkinson’s that they have – or are at risk of developing. We’re working for that day to come as quickly as it can,” he says.
The findings improve scientists’ understanding of genetic risk factors for developing Parkinson’s disease.
“Our intent is to identify which of the 90 genetic changes interact in specific combinations that disable a biological pathway, and thereby contribute to an individual developing a disease subtype - and this paper is a critical first step (towards that goal),” says Antony.
Sophie Farrow conducted the study as part of her PhD. In a follow up study, funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Sophie is now moving from computers to lab work on human cells to test the team’s theory and prove the genetic variations have the effect they have identified.
In August 2020, the leading journal on Parkinson’s, Movement Disorders, featured the team’s findings as a cover story, after they showed that genetic changes in a gene called GBA play a significant role in regulating the age of onset of the disease.
One of the team’s latest pieces of research (published in Frontiers in Genetics in 2022) suggests that changes within a part of the heart called an atrial appendage could contribute to people developing Parkinson’s.
“Parkinson’s was once seen solely as a disease of the brain, but now we know it’s much, much more than that,” says Justin.
Despite the number of people it affects, Parkinson’s remains a medical mystery. Doctors do not know why most people develop the disease and there is no cure.
More than 10 million people are living with Parkinson’s worldwide, and about 1-in-100 people over the age of 60 in New Zealand have the condition, with symptoms including tremor, rigidity, fatigue, bladder and bowel problems, depression, and sweating.
This work was supported by grants from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, and The Dines Family Foundation.
Sophie L. Farrow, William Schierding, Sreemol Gokuladhas, Evgeniia Golovina, Tayaza Fadason, Antony A. Cooper, Justin M. O’Sullivan, Establishing gene regulatory networks from Parkinson’s disease risk loci, Brain, 2022;, awac022, https://doi.org/10.1093/brain/awac022

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Liggins Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>


Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 