NEC Highlights Promises Of End-to-End Open Networks In The 5G Era At MWC Barcelona 2022

Saturday, 5 February 2022, 6:46 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Feb 4, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (6701) today announced its participation in MWC Barcelona 2022 from February 28 to March 3, where it will highlight its end-to-end, open network-based portfolio and world-class system integration. Together, this best-in-class combination of products and services simplifies the transition to 5G and helps operators reap the benefits of Open RAN and the new business opportunities that await a wireless connected world.

NEC's participation in MWC Barcelona will open with the company's President and CEO, Takayuki Morita, speaking on Monday, February 28 from 1 pm CEST on "Empowering lives through connectivity" as part of GSMA's partner program. During this program, Morita will highlight how openness and intelligence are the key drivers of next-generation networks, and how NEC's strategic mandate to champion the cause of Open RAN is already paying off with safe and secure open-networks being deployed around the world with leading mobile operators.

Throughout the duration of the event, NEC will illustrate how its open network ecosystem, comprised of its own products and those of trusted partners, is creating new value and helping service providers to address challenges on how to avoid vendor lock-in while cost-effectively operationalizing their networks and preparing them for additional technological and market challenges.

NEC is engaged in all telecom network domains and layers from front-haul to back-haul, physical and virtual networks, to service management and orchestration, monetization, and customer engagement layers using Digital BSS/OSS solutions from its subsidiary, Netcracker. Capitalizing on its deep domain expertise, commercialized open network experiences, as well as network slicing and AI/ML driven automation capabilities, NEC is committed to delivering open, secure and efficient 5G networks with end-to-end carrier-grade quality, from the core to the edge, all around the world.

Gain access to the professionals who are driving these advanced technologies and solutions at the NEC stand at MWC Barcelona 2022, Fira Gran Via, Hall 2 2F10 and Netcracker at Hall 2 2G20.

For more detail on NEC's participation in MWC Barcelona 2022, please visit: https://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc2022/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

