Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Warmth, Humidity And Another Soaking

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: MetService

A humid airmass that was partly responsible for drenching much of the country over Waitangi Weekend is poised to bring further heavy rain to parts of northern and central New Zealand this week.

MetService has already issued an Orange Heavy Rain Warning for Buller and Westland for rain expected there on Wednesday and Thursday, and more areas will likely be added to the warning in the coming days as the humid airmass lingers.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little says, “Although current computer weather models suggest it’s unlikely places such as Taranaki, Buller and Westland will receive extreme rainfall similar to last week’s, impacts could still be significant in these areas given the coming heavy rain will be falling on already sodden ground.”

The humid northerly airmass is also expected to cause some uncomfortable temperatures across the North Island and northern South Island this week, and not only during the daytime.

“Sweaty daytime temperatures reaching the high twenties or early thirties are forecast for many places in northern and central New Zealand this week. Very warm temperatures are also forecast in the overnight hours, with many places expected to remain above 20°C and some as high as 23°C. It’s likely that some places, especially in the north of the country, will go several days without their temperature dropping below 20°C,” adds Little.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Contact: Tauhara Project Update
Contact Energy says the development of the new Tauhara geothermal power station near Taupō is progressing well... More>>



Auckland Airport: When Will Self-isolation Go? Airlines Call For More Clarity On Border Plan
International airlines are calling for a clear plan around the removal of self-isolation as a requirement for returning travellers, saying they need more certainty so they can plan to return flying here... More>>



Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021
The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 