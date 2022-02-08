Warmth, Humidity And Another Soaking

A humid airmass that was partly responsible for drenching much of the country over Waitangi Weekend is poised to bring further heavy rain to parts of northern and central New Zealand this week.

MetService has already issued an Orange Heavy Rain Warning for Buller and Westland for rain expected there on Wednesday and Thursday, and more areas will likely be added to the warning in the coming days as the humid airmass lingers.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little says, “Although current computer weather models suggest it’s unlikely places such as Taranaki, Buller and Westland will receive extreme rainfall similar to last week’s, impacts could still be significant in these areas given the coming heavy rain will be falling on already sodden ground.”

The humid northerly airmass is also expected to cause some uncomfortable temperatures across the North Island and northern South Island this week, and not only during the daytime.

“Sweaty daytime temperatures reaching the high twenties or early thirties are forecast for many places in northern and central New Zealand this week. Very warm temperatures are also forecast in the overnight hours, with many places expected to remain above 20°C and some as high as 23°C. It’s likely that some places, especially in the north of the country, will go several days without their temperature dropping below 20°C,” adds Little.

