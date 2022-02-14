Techweek Returns To Te Tai Tokerau To Showcase Innovation In 2022

Aotearoa Techweek will return to Te Tai Tokerau in 2022, showcasing unique and inspiring tech and innovation stories from the region.

Taking place virtually and in-person around Tai Tokerau between 16 -22 May 2022, Techweek provides the opportunity for individuals, organisations, and community groups nationwide to showcase and celebrate their technology and innovation sectors through events and workshops.

Techweek is a highlight on the innovation calendar because it is more than just a tech festival, says Business Growth and Innovation Team Lead at Northland Inc, Sophie Wiltshier.

“Tai Tokerau is home to many early stage, high-value, tech start-ups. Techweek creates a platform to help businesses and organisations create, promote and execute tech events to showcase and inspire our communities with the exciting technology they utilise.”

Techweek22 will encompass a range of themes which the regional events will cover, including skills and knowledge, digital transformation, climate and sustainability, global impact, leaders and innovation and Māori tech participation.

Techweek invites Tai Tokerau businesses, organisations, and community groups to host their own events and have them promoted as part of the wider Techweek festival, a great opportunity for regional businesses to showcase how they’re utilising technology, says Wiltshier.

“Northland Inc will be partnering with Callaghan Innovation to deliver several exciting events and workshops as a part of Techweek, but what we’re really excited about is seeing the great mahi of our regional businesses bought to life and showcased as business-hosted events within the festival.

We’d encourage any Tai Tokerau businesses who are utilising technology within their mahi to consider hosting an event as part of Techweek22 as it’s a great opportunity to raise the business profile while educating our communities, knowledge sharing across industries and building connections within the Northland tech space.”

Techweek21 saw Northland Inc and Callaghan Innovation take Coco the Co-Bot, a robotic mini production line, on a tour of the region, reaching Te Hiku and Kaikohe where they were able to showcase how robotics and tech can work alongside people to improve efficiencies with Industry 4.0. Given the large geographical spread of the region, extending the event’s reach beyond Whangārei was an important consideration, Wiltshier says.

“We invited industry, kura and the public to see how tech is revolutionising the working work through innovation such as Coco the Co-Bot. Our goal was to lift everyone’s horizons to witness the next industrial revolution and allow them to experience and understand what is possible and occurring through tech innovation.”

Business, organisation, and community group submissions for Techweek22 events are now open, with the preliminary programme and headline events announced on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

Techweek22 will take place virtually and in-person across Te Tai Tokerau between 16 May and 22 May, 2022.

For further information prospective event organisers and attendees can visit: https://techweek.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

