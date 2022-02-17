Standard February Weather Brings A More Settled Weekend

MetService is forecasting a frontal system to move up the country this weekend. It brings a brief period of rain but a large portion of the weekend will be relatively settled.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: “The past two weekends have been very eventful on the weather front and while this weekend isn’t completely without severe weather, it will be a less intense affair.”

An Orange Heavy Rain Warning and a Strong Wind Watch have been issued for Fiordland from the latter part of Friday into Saturday as the frontal system passes over. The good news for recently affected areas is that the band of rain weakens as it moves north. This weakening trend may not be welcomed for those north of the Waikato who would like some rain.

“The band of rain moves through relatively quickly so it’s not looking like a whole weekend washout for anywhere. It passes over Invercargill early on Saturday, up to Wellington early on Sunday before moving off to the east," says Ferris.

Rain is due Saturday evening for Christchurch and could mean a soggy pitch for the cricket at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

