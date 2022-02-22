Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

WSP Emissions Reduction Activity Recognised By Climate Leaders Coalition

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 3:44 pm
Press Release: WSP

Efforts by leading engineering and environmental consultancy WSP New Zealand to reduce carbon emissions have been officially recognised as meeting the requirements of the Climate Leaders Coalition’s higher ambition statement.

The Climate Leaders Coalition was set up four years ago to promote business leadership and collective action on climate change. WSP has been a member of the 105-strong membership organisation since 2018.

Signatories commit to taking climate action, including measuring and publicly reporting on their carbon emissions, setting a public emissions reduction target and working with suppliers to reduce their emissions.

The coalition’s higher ambition statement is an additional membership pledge that reflects the latest science illustrating the need to limit global warming to 1.5°C and aligns with the Government’s Zero Carbon Bill.

As an organisation that provides clients with future-ready solutions designed to withstand the impacts of climate change, WSP recognises the urgent need for climate action and has developed an ambitious carbon reduction strategy, says WSP in New Zealand Managing Director Ian Blair.

“Measuring and driving down greenhouse gas emissions has been part of our standard business practice for some time. Our internal science-based decarbonisation target is to cut WSP's own emissions by fifty percent by 2030.

"We're working towards our target in a variety of ways, including implementing air travel carbon budgets, transitioning our company's vehicle fleet to EV, focusing on the energy efficiency of our facilities, starting a carbon reduction fund and subsidising the purchase of e-bikes for WSP employees.

“We’re pleased to have met the requirements of the coalition’s higher ambition statement. Being recognised in this way reflects the work we’re doing on multiple fronts to accelerate climate action and take the lead on a zero-carbon built environment.”

Ian encourages any business that hasn’t already done so to sign up to the Climate Leaders Coalition. Aggressively pursuing carbon reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals is an essential step that all organisations, large and small, must take in helping New Zealand reach its 2050 net zero goal, he says.

WSP’s internal efforts to report on and reduce carbon emissions are complemented by a major new external commitment announced last November that will see the carbon footprint of all infrastructure designs and advice provided to clients halved by 2030.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from WSP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 