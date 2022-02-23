Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Zealand’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Show No Reduction, While Annual Glacier Ice Volumes Continue To Decrease

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Updated environmental indicators show that our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2019 showed no sustained reductions compared to 2005 levels, and that our glacier ice volumes are continuing to decrease, Stats NZ said today.

“These two indicators provide important information about our environment. Greenhouse gas emissions cause global warming and subsequently climate change, so measuring them is vital to support decision-making and monitor our progress in greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Glacier ice volume is a good indicator for climate change, because fluctuations in ice volume are strongly influenced by temperature, precipitation, and solar radiation,” environmental reporting manager Angela Seaton said.

