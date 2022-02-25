Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Potatoes NZ Inc. (PNZ) Has Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding With Lincoln University

Friday, 25 February 2022, 5:57 am
Press Release: Potatoes New Zealand

The board of Potatoes NZ Inc. (PNZ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lincoln University to launch a research partnership which includes a Centre of Excellence for Potato Research and Extension, based in Canterbury.

Lincoln University Associate Professor of Plant Science, Clive Kaiser, will be the establishment Director for the Centre of Excellence for Potato Research and Extension, and he says the new Centre will be extension-led and grower-centric. He believes it will be a game changer for the potato industry.

The fundamental tenet of the concept of ‘extension’ is to extend the knowledge gained through research, typically conducted by universities and research centres, to growers in the field.

“The research conducted at the Centre will be focused on working with potato growers to identify and understand the problems confronting them and to devise solutions to those problems. The solutions will be developed through discovering new knowledge, as well as by using existing knowledge in new ways, and will be underpinned by strong local, national and international collaborations. This cooperative, collaborative research approach will have immediate, significant and long-lasting benefits for NZ growers.”

Prior to joining Lincoln University, Associate Professor Kaiser was Interim Director of the Hermiston Agricultural and Research Extension Center (HAREC) – a world-renowned research centre for potatoes – based at Oregon State University. He and PNZ share a vision to establish a similar grower-centric, extension-led research capability at Lincoln, where the Centre’s researchers and collaborating partners will contribute to an open, collaborative network of New Zealand and international researchers focused on ensuring the growth and success of the New Zealand potato industry.

“Like HAREC, the Lincoln-based Centre of Excellence will be a grower-centric knowledge, expertise and research hub designed to support the potato industry and growers to address their grand challenges, as well as to help them identify market growth opportunities and successfully commercialise those opportunities”.
“At present HAREC is the go-to global hub where potato growers from New Zealand and all over the world go for advice, education, problem-solving and inspiration. Now New Zealand growers and other potato industry participants will be able to find that support and practical assistance at the new Centre at Lincoln University,” said Associate Professor Kaiser.

The CEO of PNZ Chris Claridge says “Solving grower and industry problems is our key purpose, this partnership will enable us to do so more effectively”. The NZ Potato industry is valued at over $1 billion per annum, with 175 growers across the country and multiple frozen chip and crisp processors.

Stuart Wright, the Chair of PNZ’s board says “We’re very excited to be involved with Lincoln University, especially with their track record in agricultural research and education”.

As a specialist land-based university, Te Whare Wānaka o Aoraki Lincoln University continues to play an important role in shaping a more productive and sustainable future for Aotearoa New Zealand.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards says, “In signing this MOU and partnering with PNZ to establish a Centre of Excellence in Potato Research and Extension based at our Lincoln campus, we will be contributing the University’s considerable expertise and resources to support the potato industry to drive future success and address its major challenges.

Lincoln University is committed to building collaborative partnerships with industry and research providers to achieve innovative and sustainable solutions to some of the world’s most pressing land-based challenges, and this determination aligns completely with PNZ’s ambition to build a secure and sustainable future for Aotearoa’s potato growing industry.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Potatoes New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>


Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 