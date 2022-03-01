Seasonal Climate Outlook: Summer-like, Then Unsettled
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: NIWA
The Seasonal Climate Outlook for March - May 2022 is
attached, along with graphics for your
use.
Highlights:
- Thanks to this year's marine
heatwave, March will feel more like summer than autumn, with
above average temperatures for most of NZ
- Unsettled
weather is predicted for April
- Seasonal rainfall may
be influenced by tropical cyclone activity in the SW
Pacific, which could cause more flooding
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/SCO_March_2022_final.pdf
