Seasonal Climate Outlook: Summer-like, Then Unsettled

The Seasonal Climate Outlook for March - May 2022 is attached, along with graphics for your use.

Highlights:

- Thanks to this year's marine heatwave, March will feel more like summer than autumn, with above average temperatures for most of NZ

- Unsettled weather is predicted for April

- Seasonal rainfall may be influenced by tropical cyclone activity in the SW Pacific, which could cause more flooding

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/SCO_March_2022_final.pdf

