Banquet Of Fine Weather This Weekend

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: MetService

The large ridge of high pressure which has been responsible for the settled weather over Aotearoa this week continues to dominate this weekend, weakening a front which moves over the South Island from Sunday and keeping tropical activity well north of New Zealand.

The high pressure will continue the dry spell over the country tomorrow and into most of the weekend. The first game of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Tauranga tomorrow is set to start in cracking weather with blue skies and a pleasant 23°C forecast.

Though most will enjoy a dry first weekend of autumn a cold front does muscle its way onto the lower South Island late Sunday. This front will bring a burst of rain (and a brief bump in daytime temperatures for the east coast of the South Island) before moving north to sit over central New Zealand on Monday, leaving a cool southerly flow in its wake. As the front moves north into the ridge it starts to lose steam so any rainfall outside of Fiordland is expected to be brief.

High pressure is looking to be more prevalent than usual for the rest of March with lower-than-average rainfall and warmer temperatures expected for many - possibly stretching out the feel of summer a little longer despite the shortening daylight hours! You can always find the latest Monthly Outlook here https://www.metservice.com/rural#monthly-outlook

