Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NPDC’s Bioboost Has Got An International Tick Of Approval

Friday, 4 March 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

The fertiliser, produced at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant, has achieved certification to the international quality management systems standard, ISO 9001. The ISO9001 badge gives consumers more confidence that they are purchasing an independently verified, high quality produce that is safe and effective to use.

“It’s been 22 years since we started making Bioboost and 21 years since we started selling it as a fertiliser for residential and commercial garden use,” says NPDC Manager Three Waters Mark Hall. “It’s won awards over the years, and adding to that success with this new international mark of quality is great.”

The wastewater treatment process produces excess sludge – bugs that eat the waste. The treatment plants thermally dries the sludge and sells the nutrient-rich pellets as Bioboost.

About 8,200 tonnes of excess sludge is made into 1,870 tonnes of Bioboost every year. In many other local authorities in New Zealand, the biosolids from their wastewater treatment plants end up in a landfill – contributing to New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“As well as turning a waste product into a useful fertiliser for sale, we avoid having to send more than 270 large trucks per year to the Hampton Downs Landfill to dispose of our sludge – a 586km round trip,” says Mr Hall.

Bioboost’s international standard is based on a number of quality management principles including strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

NPDC’s Bioboost is available at local garden stores and a number of garden centres nationwide.

Awards for NPDC’s Bioboost

· The New Zealand Post Management Excellence Award 2002.

· Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Award 2001.

· KPMG Local Government Award and Supreme Innovation Award for the creation of Taranaki Bioboost as a sustainable solution for the treatment and re-use of wastewater solids 2001.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>



Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 