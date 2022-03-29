Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

APEC Science Prize Calls For Economic, Environmental, And Social Goals

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 7:59 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Policy Partnership on Science, Technology, and Innovation

Singapore, 29 March 2022

APEC is now accepting nominations for the 2022 APEC Science Price for Innovation, Research and Education, or ASPIRE, which promotes scientific excellence and international collaboration among young researchers aged 40 years and under.

This year, the science prize calls for groundbreaking, original research focusing on “innovation to achieve economic, environmental, and social goals,” which can include topics such as biological advancement, sustainability and agricultural systems, among others.

Nominees may also look into the integration of global standards such as the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model; environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices; as well as responsible business conduct in the private sector.

“There are growing concerns for how environmental issues will affect the global population and livelihoods in the long-term,” said Xuemei Yang, chair of the APEC Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation, which administers the annual science prize.

“Through ASPIRE, we encourage young researchers to address the issue of sustainability through a multi-lens perspective; looking at how science can support economies to be more sustainable and improve our society,” Yang added.

Each APEC member economy may nominate one individual under the age of 40. Nominees’ work will be measured against scholarly publications, contributions to the 2022 ASPIRE theme and their level of commitment to cooperate and collaborate with peers from other APEC economies.

The winner of the ASPIRE will be awarded a USD 25,000 prize, presented by two major global scientific research publishers, Wiley and Elsevier. The winner will receive their accolades during an award ceremony hosted by Thailand, the host of APEC 2022, in August this year.

“It is critical that we highlight interdisciplinary collaborations that are creating a more sustainable future for us all,” said Youngsuk “Y.S.”, Chairman of Elsevier. “ASPIRE aims to bring together outstanding researchers whose evidence-based findings and recommendations will guide policymakers and the private sector to make the right decisions and changes.”

“As we work to build a better future, ASPIRE provides a platform to celebrate young scientists in APEC and inspire future generations to play a role in addressing the region’s economic, environmental and social challenges,” said Brian Napack, president and CEO of Wiley.

For information on the previous year’s ASPIRE, please visit https://www.apec.org/aspire/aspire2021

For application information and questions, please visit the 2022 ASPIRE page.

