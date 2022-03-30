Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Somar Digital Achieves Amazon Web Services Partner Status

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Somar Digital

Somar Digital, New Zealand’s leading Citizen Experience Technology company, is now an AWS Select Consulting Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner within the Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

Based in Wellington, Somar Digital works with government, charity, and not-for-profit clients on solutions that help citizens access crucial services. High-profile projects include the Metlink, Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s digital transformation, and the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s Plan My Walk platform.

The AWS partner network is a global community of providers who leverage Amazon’s web services technology. Achieving Public Sector Partner status recognises Somar Digital’s demonstrated technical proficiency and customer success delivering advanced citizen solutions in the AWS cloud environment. To also attain Select Consulting Partner status, Somar Digital needed to meet a wide range of technical and business training requirements.

“AWS partners are the gold standard in our domain,” said Aaron Scott, CEO / Founder at Somar Digital. “Completing both the Select Consulting Partner and Public Sector Partner programs at the same time is a tremendous achievement that reflects a lot of hard work by our staff, and our commitment to the long-term success of our clients.”

“The Plan My Walk platform has over 206,000 users and requires great customer experience at scale,” said MSC Council Chief Executive Mike Daisley. “Working with Somar Digital to utilise the power of AWS has consistently gotten us the results we need. I’m delighted to see Somar Digital continue to invest in capability that helps our future outcomes.”

“At Somar Digital we like tackling big, meaningful challenges” said Aaron. “Whether it’s helping Kiwis get home safe and sound from outdoor adventures, or lifting the public transport experience, or supporting the health and wellbeing of tamariki under-five and their whānau, we’ll keep using AWS to support digital transformation of citizen services.”

About Somar Digital: Somar Digital is New Zealand’s leading Citizen Experience agency, working with government, charity, and not-for-profit clients on solutions that help citizens access services they need. Founded in 2008 in Wellington, Somar Digital’s clients include

ACC, Cancer Society NZ, Citizens Advice Bureau, Department of Internal Affairs,

Greater Wellington Regional Council, Metlink, NZ Mountain Safety Council, Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Ministry of Social Development, Waka Kotahi, Outward Bound NZ, Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Save The Children NZ, Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency & Women's Refuge NZ.

www.somar.co.nz

About Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

aws.amazon.com

About NZ Mountain Safety Council: The MSC is a national organisation who has been working for more than 50 years with a mandate to encourage safe participation in land-based outdoor activities.

www.mountainsafety.org.nz

