Storm Between The Calm

A high straddles this working week, with calm weather firmly resting over Aotearoa/New Zealand either side. What’s in between? A few days of wet and windy weather, with MetService forecasting a barrage of fronts to impart their influence.

Last weekend was filled with sunny, warm weather for much of the country. Light winds even graced our Capital with a couple of days you almost couldn’t beat. The upcoming weekend is forecast to follow suit, with the familiar bloated isobars spreading across the country.

However, calm and sunny weather won’t be the summary of the next few days; a complex collection of fronts bring wet weather and cooler southerlies. Most places will see wet periods as these fronts move through and a drop in temperatures will be noticed by many.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes explains “The rain will be welcome for drought-stricken Southland. This won’t be enough to cover the deficit in rain since the start of the year, but it will help bring some respite to the region.”

A drop in temperatures is likely to be a talking point, as a southerly change moves up both Islands. “The North Island, in particular, will experience a slight temperature tumble, as a particularly warm Tuesday night is replaced with mostly single digit temperatures by Thursday night!”

While this weather glosses over us, other things are brewing farther north. Tropical Disturbance TD10F lying north of New Caledonia has a high risk of developing into a Tropical Cyclone in the coming days. Eyes will be on this system, although it isn’t expected to impact our weather this week.

