March Climate Summary - Warm And Dry For Most
Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: NIWA
Please
find March's Climate Summary attached.
- Much
higher than average sea temperatures
- Drier and
warmer than normal, particularly for the South Island
(leading to meteorological drought in some places)
-
Significant heavy rainfall event for the North Island in
late March, with a record-setting downpour in
Northland
- Flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay were
medium-scale adverse events
- 18 locations recorded
their highest-ever March mean maximum
temperatures
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Find more from NIWA
on InfoPages.