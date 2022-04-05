Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

March Climate Summary - Warm And Dry For Most

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: NIWA

Please find March's Climate Summary attached.

- Much higher than average sea temperatures

- Drier and warmer than normal, particularly for the South Island (leading to meteorological drought in some places)

- Significant heavy rainfall event for the North Island in late March, with a record-setting downpour in Northland

- Flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay were medium-scale adverse events

- 18 locations recorded their highest-ever March mean maximum temperatures

