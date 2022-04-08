Emergency Management Sector To Benefit From Researchers’ Natural Hazard Knowledge

Leading researchers will team up to share their knowledge on Aotearoa’s tsunami and earthquake risk with emergency management and response staff, hazard analysts and policy-makers through a smorgasbord of webinars.

Funded by the Earthquake Commission (EQC), the online course is comprised of seven webinars with comprehensive, up-to-date tsunami & Hikurangi Subduction Zone science and hazard knowledge.

The content will be particularly relevant to emergency management and response staff working on the East Coast, as well as local and central government staff needing this fundamental science knowledge to support their work.

The webinars feature presenters from GNS Science (GNS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), East Coast Life at the Boundary (East Coast LAB), Massey University, Auckland University, and University of Canterbury. With many experts from around the motu already registered, spaces for the online course are filling up fast. Those interested are encouraged to register today.

GNS Earthquake Geologist, Dr Kate Clark says the aim is to boost hazard awareness and understanding of impacts through the sharing of the latest science research with experts from around Aotearoa and across both the private and public sectors.

“The Hikurangi Subduction Zone is Aotearoa’s largest and most active fault. A large earthquake along this fault is likely to trigger a tsunami, widespread landslides, liquefaction, and permanent changes to our coastline. The latest research indicates a one in-four chance of an earthquake along the fault in the next 50 years,” says Dr Clark.

“There’s been a few earthquakes and tsunamis in recent years and our science community learns from each one, so now is a good time to share all that science knowledge. It will help our emergency management sector understand the hazards, what the science is saying when it comes to our risk of future events and what they can do to start preparing now.”

Manager Research Dr Natalie Balfour says the Earthquake Commission plays an important role in supporting community preparedness.

“Our investment in research helps to provides advice for decision-making and enables people to plan and be better prepared. But there’s a lot that can be shared further,” says Dr Balfour.

“Reducing the impact of natural hazards on people and property is a big job in itself. I hope these webinars can create a platform for those who play key roles in Aotearoa’s planning and emergency management spaces to come together to share knowledge, learnings and research.”

The online course begins Monday 2 May 2022 with registrations still open here.

Part one of the course covers the fundamental of tsunami science, tsunami hazard and risk modelling, tsunami risk mitigation and the processes behind tsunami warnings; while part two focuses on cascading hazards of the Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

