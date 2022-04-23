Beyond Imagination's New Humanoid Robot Will Connect People Coast To Coast Physically

Beomni at Explorers Club Makes History!

Beomni is the world's most sophisticated general-purpose humanoid robot, capable of performing an almost unlimited number of tasks. The robot is on display at the Explorers Club Headquarters this week in NYC.

NEW YORK, Apr 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Beyond Imagination, Inc. is building humanoid robots to solve the world's labor crisis by expanding access to jobs around the globe.

This week, the Beomni robot will appear at Explorers Club Headquarters and at the annual dinner on Saturday April 23rd in New York City. At the same time, across the country in Beverly Hills, CA, attendees at the Abundance360 Annual Summit will be able to remotely pilot the robot from 2,800 miles away.

Beomni will help solve the labor crisis by creating a global elastic labor force, lifting millions of people out of poverty by giving them access to jobs around the world. For example, the International Labour Organization (ILO) reports that "More than 2.3 million workers die every year as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases." With Beomni, dangerous work will become completely safe because the robot will be the one taking the risks.

Elder Care is a $932B market today. We will help solve the elder crisis by enabling families to care for their own regardless of the distance between them and by multiplying the effectiveness of existing health care workers.

CEO and Founder Dr. Harry Kloor says, "We are thrilled to have been invited to demonstrate the advances we've made in Beomni's development at the Explorers Club. Beomni will be a great vehicle for explorers on earth and beyond! We share the spirit of exploration and discovery that is the hallmark of the Explorers Club."

Astronaut and Explorers Club President Richard Garriott adds, "For the last decade, I have been a power USER of early telepresence robotics devices, so I deeply appreciate the advancements in Beomni. We welcome the opportunity to showcase Dr. Kloor's creation alongside other world-changing technologies at our event. Smart technologies like Beomni will play an important part in helping solve the challenges the world is facing. On Earth, in space and on planets beyond Earth, robots like Beomni will play an essential role!"

The robot will be on display all week at the Explorers Club headquarters so members can have an opportunity to pilot it. On Saturday, Beomni will move to The Glass House, where the annual dinner is being held. Beomni will be serving drinks and hors d'oeuvres at the reception, and at the afterparty guests will also have the opportunity to pilot the robot.

Meanwhile, across the country in Beverly Hills, a second Beyond Imagination team will be set up at the Abundance360 Annual Summit. From there, Beomni will be operated from coast to coast. Members in attendance at the A360 Summit will be able to perform tasks, pick up and examine objects and even shake someone's hand across the country.

Abundance360 Founder, Peter Diamandis remarked, "Beyond Imagination dramatically changes the paradigm of how companies will provide services in the future, how and where you will receive healthcare, where you work and play."

About Beyond Imagination, Inc.

Beyond Imagination is a robotics and AI platform company that is focused on bringing humanoid robots to market rapidly. By partnering a human pilot with an evolving AI Brain, we will soon be able to deploy our Beomni Robotics platform across a wide range of commercial applications. Our practical, real-world approach is closer to that of Tesla, which released its vehicles and then built AI from the data that they collected, rather than that of other companies that are focused on narrow R&D domains.

Founded by leading innovators in AI and robotics, and strengthened by a solid patent portfolio, Beyond Imagination, Inc. is poised to revolutionize life and fundamentally change the way we work, travel and engage with others around the world.

Beyond Imagination is actively seeking business partners and investors for its Series A round. Details will be provided to qualified investors upon request. In-person demos are available by appointment for media and investors. Beyond Imagination is also seeking additional partners for pilot studies in medicine and beyond.

About The Explorers Club

Since its inception in 1904, members of the Club have traversed the earth, the seas, the skies, and even the moon, on expeditions. First to the North Pole, first to the South Pole, first to the summit of Mount Everest, first to the deepest point in the ocean and first to the surface of the moon - all accomplished by Explorers Club Members. Notable members include Teddy Roosevelt, Neil Armstrong, Jane Goodall, Edmund Hillary, John Glenn, Sally Ride, Bob Ballard, and more.

