Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction

Monday, 2 May 2022, 10:56 am
Press Release: Science Media Centre

 

Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest.

Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300. Kiwis will be able to see, for the first time, how much and how fast sea-level will rise along ‘their own’ stretch of coast, in light of differing climate change projections. In particular, homeowners, councils and businesses could use the tool to help assess evolving risks from erosion and floods.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the news.

Professor Tim Naish (VUW) and Dr Richard Levy (GNS Science), Co-Leaders of the NZSeaRise Programme, comment:

Note: Professor Naish and Dr Levy are part of the scientist team that produced these projections.

“Until now, the risk from sea-level rise has been quite poorly defined for New Zealand because current sea-level projections in the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) coastal hazards guidance do not take into account local vertical land movements. Through the NZSeaRise programme, we have been developing a web-based tool that will provide local sea-level projections using the new IPCC AR6 projections, and taking into account vertical land movements (VLM) for the entire New Zealand coastline at 2km spacing.

“From Monday 2 May, the public and stakeholders will be able to assess the impact and risk of sea-level rise at the local level. This has important implications for policy and decision-making, especially concerning climate change adaptation. The addition of vertical land movements means that for many regions (e.g. Wellington and Auckland), sea-level rise will be up to two times faster over the coming decades compared with previous projections, which were based on global average sea-level rise.

“The NZSeaRise team together with MfE have written interim guidance for local government practitioners on how to use the new sea-level projections. This will be up on the MfE website within the next few weeks.

“This projections tool-kit will be a powerful resource for assessing the impacts and risks associated with sea-level rise at a much more granular scale, ensuring appropriate adaptation solutions are put in place for Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Conflict of interest statement: Professor Naish and Dr Levy are co-authors involved in producing these projections. Professor Naish is a Professor in Earth Sciences at the Antarctic Research Centre, Victoria University of Wellington. Dr Richard Levy is the Environment and Climate Theme Leader at GNS Science.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 