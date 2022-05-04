Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Sea Level Rise Projections Help Inform Community Adaptation Conversations And Planning

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Te Uru Kahika

Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa recognises the new online tool released by the NZ SeaRise: Te Tai Pari O Aotearoa programme for its contribution to understanding the timeline for relative sea level rise across New Zealand.

Te Uru Kahika Chief Scientist Dr Chris Daughney said the findings are significant.

“This new modelling incorporates the latest IPCC projections on global sea level rise and considers local vertical land movements to project the relative sea level rise at sites across Aotearoa.

“The headline finding is that due to the shifting tectonic plates New Zealand sits on, our land is moving down in many areas along the coast, so these places will therefore experience relative sea level rise much faster than previously thought.

“In some places, such as Wellington, predicted climate change related sea level rise of 50cm by 2100 may equate to a local relative sea level rise of a metre due to vertical land subsidence. This could mean that ‘one-in-100-year' floods become annual events by the 2050s and may occur several times each year by the end of the century.

“The new modelling reveals that the direction and speed of vertical land movement will vary. In Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, and the northern part of the South Island, coastal land is subsiding and will exacerbate sea level rise, while other places including the Bay of Plenty are rising and will experience slower relative sea level rise than previously thought.

“Regional councils and unitary authorities hold assessments of climate change related sea level rise and technical information about land mass movement and natural hazards. The NZ SeaRise: Te Tai Pari O Aotearoa modelling is a welcomed addition to our collective knowledge. Regional sector scientists, engineers, and policymakers will review the mapping to understand what it means at a local level,” said Dr Daughney.

The NZSeaRise online tool allows users to click on a particular location on the coast and see how much the sea level is expected to rise and by when, under different climate change scenarios.

The new projections will inform Ministry for the Environment’s national adaptation plan, currently open for consultation. They will also be used to update the 2017 coastal hazards guidance for local government to help planners, businesses, and infrastructure providers across the country adapt equitably and effectively to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.

Te Uru Kahika Regional Chief Executive Officers Group Convenor Michael McCartney said responding to coastal climate change impacts is a complex challenge that the regional sector is hard at work on.

“The modelling released earlier this week makes for tough viewing. Sinking land along many parts of the coast will accelerate the effects of sea level rise, with implications for people’s homes and livelihoods, infrastructure planning such as drainage, and coastal habitats.

“The new predictions show different rates of change for different communities. Local context is vital - that’s why we need locally led adaption planning at the centre of a bigger collective approach.

“Regional and unitary councils have an important role, as part of a wider response, to support our communities to build resilience in the face of climate change and natural hazards.

“Many councils have progressed early conversations about local impacts and started engagement with iwi, residents, business, and stakeholders on some of the adaptation options available. This new information reinforces the importance of these conversations and will mean adjusting our thinking about how long we’ve got to respond to sea level rise and coastal hazards.

“The report authors have made their findings accessible for the public in a map with over 7,000 locations listed. This is helpful for communities to start to think about what each local future could look like and will hopefully encourage people to be part of conversations about how we can adapt.

“I welcome this contribution to our localised understanding of sea level rise.” said Mr McCartney.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Uru Kahika on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>



Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 