Kiwi Scientists And Volunteers Launch Mission To Identify Unnamed New Zealand Butterflies

Can you imagine not having a name? Believe it or not, the majority of our butterflies have not yet been described! In fact, less than 50% of New Zealand’s insects have a scientific description at all.

Scientific names are the key to understanding the environment, to identifying which species are most at risk of their habitats being destroyed.

To change this identification crisis, a small group of butterfly enthusiasts, school groups and some of New Zealand’s leading scientists have teamed up with the Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust (MBNZT) to create The Butterfly Discovery Project.

The Butterfly Discovery Project will start by investigating New Zealand's largest group of butterflies, known as copper butterflies, which are part of the Lycaena family. Currently copper butterflies are grouped into only four scientifically-named species. There may actually be up to over 20 individual species. This creates major confusion for scientists and enthusiasts alike!

Why is this project so important?

As Sir David Attenborough explained in ‘Discovering Biodiversity – a decadal plan for taxonomy and biosystematics in Australia and New Zealand 2018-2027’,

“We cannot properly grasp or understand the natural world without this taxonomic system. …I depend on the work of these scientists.”

Taxonomy is the science of discovering, classifying and naming organisms so that we can better understand them and restore their habitats. Dutch-New Zealand naturalist Ruud Kleinpaste explains, “if we can’t identify them how can we save them from extinction?”

The first NZ butterfly - a copper - was identified from a painting!

“It was Dr George Gibbs who encouraged me to begin this project,” added butterfly enthusiast Angela Moon-Jones. “He explained the mix up with the original New Zealand copper butterfly specimen sent to London in the late 1700’s. It was then lost. It’s quite a mystery and desperately needs to be resolved, using today’s scientific processes!”

How can you help?

As part of the campaign to fund this vital research, the MBNZT has set up a GiveALittle page at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/save-nzs-butterflies.

The aim is to raise $130,000 to fund a PhD student to undertake the important work of DNA sequencing and form a genealogical tree of the New Zealand copper butterfly fauna to resolve the ongoing confusion over this species.

This work will be carried out under the supervision and guidance of The University of Auckland Professor Thomas Buckley and Dr Robert Hoare of Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research.

All donations from this fundraising campaign will boost further funding grants. It is expected to take up to three years to complete this important project.

Donations can be made to the MBNZT's GiveALittle page. Our butterflies are counting on you!

