Citizen Science Helping Endangered Species
A Citizen
Science Project Aims To Identify The Threat Of Killer Whales
To Stellar Sea Lion Colonies On The Alaskan Western Aleutian
Islands. University of Canterbury (UC) PhD candidate
Alexa Hasselman created the Killer Whale Count, which uses
images taken of the waters close to the Stellar sea lion
colonies uploaded onto the citizen science web platform Zooniverse
for volunteers to identify killer whales. Hasselman will
combine the results from the Zooniverse volunteers with
additional datasets from NOAA
Fisheries to determine the impact of killer whale
predation on the Steller sea lions. According to
Hasselman, Stellar sea lions in this area have experienced
drastic population decline and were classified as threatened
in 1990 under the United States Environmental Species Act
(ESA). “There is a 94% decline in numbers from a
population of approximately 265,000 to 30,000 at the lowest
point, and while some areas are starting to see population
increases, the western Aleutian is still experiencing
declines.” There is a distinct difference between
the population numbers of Eastern Aleutian and Western
Aleutian Steller sea lions, and while recovery plans have
helped the eastern population, they have not helped western
populations. “We want to know why,” Hasselman
says. UC
Associate Professor Michelle LaRue says, “Alexa is
looking at the interplay between an endangered species and
population impact from potential predators. Similar dynamics
could be at play in southern oceans, too, so understanding
what’s going on, even in a small portion of a distant
ocean, gives us insight into things we could potentially
expect and look for in other areas.” Hasselman says
citizen science can play a key role in monitoring endangered
species, “This is a fun and efficient way to process image
data to help understand the potential threats of killer
whales.” “While we may eventually work towards
some sort of algorithm with help from citizen scientists, at
the moment there is no better computer than the human brain
for this task,” Associate Professor LaRue says. “The
project is important because the outcome could influence
endangered species status, bigger scale population
monitoring protocols and changes in policy to protect the
planet.” Alaska Fisheries Science Center, NOAA
Fisheries Marine Mammal Biologist Kim Goetz says, “the
project presents a unique opportunity to extract additional
data from images that were primarily collected to monitor
Steller sea lion colonies. “Given the
extraordinarily large volume of photos, this project is only
possible with the help of many volunteers and will provide
valuable insight on killer whale presence. It may also help
us better understand why the western Steller sea lion
population has failed to recover, he says. “The
support for the project has been incredible so far. Our goal
is to keep the momentum and process as many of the images as
possible. The more images we process, the clearer any trends
in visitation patterns will be,” Hasselman says. The
team still need help in identifying and counting killer
whales from their image database. Find out how you can be
part of Killer
Whale Count
here> Background Killer
Whale Count was officially launched on May 3, 2022 and in
one week has obtained nearly 250,000 classifications.
Volunteers have since retired 62,000 images representing two
sites in the western Aleutians. There is a total of 875,000
images with 29,000 currently online from a new
location. Associate Professor Michelle LaRue will give
a Tauhere UC Connect public lecture about her Antarctic
research – Counting seals: citizen science on the
ice – on 28 September. More information will be
available closer to the event
here> Media
queries to: Alexa Hasselman University of Canterbury
(UC) PhD candidate, arh120@uclive.ac.nz,
Ph: 0224117847 or UC Communications team, media@canterbury.ac.nz,
Ph: (03) 369 3631 or 027 503
0168
A Citizen Science Project Aims To Identify The Threat Of Killer Whales To Stellar Sea Lion Colonies On The Alaskan Western Aleutian Islands.
University of Canterbury (UC) PhD candidate Alexa Hasselman created the Killer Whale Count, which uses images taken of the waters close to the Stellar sea lion colonies uploaded onto the citizen science web platform Zooniverse for volunteers to identify killer whales. Hasselman will combine the results from the Zooniverse volunteers with additional datasets from NOAA Fisheries to determine the impact of killer whale predation on the Steller sea lions.
According to Hasselman, Stellar sea lions in this area have experienced drastic population decline and were classified as threatened in 1990 under the United States Environmental Species Act (ESA). “There is a 94% decline in numbers from a population of approximately 265,000 to 30,000 at the lowest point, and while some areas are starting to see population increases, the western Aleutian is still experiencing declines.”
There is a distinct difference between the population numbers of Eastern Aleutian and Western Aleutian Steller sea lions, and while recovery plans have helped the eastern population, they have not helped western populations. “We want to know why,” Hasselman says.
UC Associate Professor Michelle LaRue says, “Alexa is looking at the interplay between an endangered species and population impact from potential predators. Similar dynamics could be at play in southern oceans, too, so understanding what’s going on, even in a small portion of a distant ocean, gives us insight into things we could potentially expect and look for in other areas.”
Hasselman says citizen science can play a key role in monitoring endangered species, “This is a fun and efficient way to process image data to help understand the potential threats of killer whales.”
“While we may eventually work towards some sort of algorithm with help from citizen scientists, at the moment there is no better computer than the human brain for this task,” Associate Professor LaRue says. “The project is important because the outcome could influence endangered species status, bigger scale population monitoring protocols and changes in policy to protect the planet.”
Alaska Fisheries Science Center, NOAA Fisheries Marine Mammal Biologist Kim Goetz says, “the project presents a unique opportunity to extract additional data from images that were primarily collected to monitor Steller sea lion colonies.
“Given the extraordinarily large volume of photos, this project is only possible with the help of many volunteers and will provide valuable insight on killer whale presence. It may also help us better understand why the western Steller sea lion population has failed to recover, he says.
“The support for the project has been incredible so far. Our goal is to keep the momentum and process as many of the images as possible. The more images we process, the clearer any trends in visitation patterns will be,” Hasselman says.
The team still need help in identifying and counting killer whales from their image database. Find out how you can be part of Killer Whale Count here>
Background
Killer Whale Count was officially launched on May 3, 2022 and in one week has obtained nearly 250,000 classifications. Volunteers have since retired 62,000 images representing two sites in the western Aleutians. There is a total of 875,000 images with 29,000 currently online from a new location.
Associate Professor Michelle LaRue will give a Tauhere UC Connect public lecture about her Antarctic research – Counting seals: citizen science on the ice – on 28 September. More information will be available closer to the event here>
Media queries to:
Alexa Hasselman University of Canterbury (UC) PhD candidate, arh120@uclive.ac.nz, Ph: 0224117847
or
UC Communications team, media@canterbury.ac.nz, Ph: (03) 369 3631 or 027 503 0168