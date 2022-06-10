Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Navigating The Rising Tide

Friday, 10 June 2022
Press Release: Make Lemonade

From extreme weather events to worsening air quality, decreasing biodiversity to rising sea levels, climate change is set to be a major policy challenge for Aotearoa in the coming decades.

New Zealand’s economy – perhaps more than others – is intimately linked to climate and Aotearoa needs to combat climate change with the power of location technology.

Climate change is a systemic risk that must be addressed now, with a climate future that’s closely tied to Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, and an economy that’s still heavily dependent on agricultural output and an array of coastal cities.

With new regulations from the Government changing the way our finance sector must manage environmental risks, the tech sector is staging a vital online event about the issues on June 22.

LocationTech and InsurTech, two associations within the NZTech Alliance, are bringing together industry experts to discuss the threat of sea level rise and its impact on the insurance and banking sector and how location-enabled technology might be a solution.

Building climate-smart strategies is no easy feat. Location technology is an indispensable tool in reporting, mitigating and managing environmental risks and impacts.

Technology is the key to New Zealand’s economy and the vibrant sector is the fastest growing industry in New Zealand. It has expanded 30 percent faster than the economy overall.

The tech sector can also help foster a diversified, future focused and resilient economy, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

“The minister for the digital economy and communications Dr David Clark opened the discussion for all New Zealanders to have their say on creating a digital strategy for Aotearoa report last year.

“Every sector of Aotearoa’s global economy needs to be transformed and climate technology is central to achieving this goal.

“The world has 10 years to halve global greenhouse gas emissions. By 2050 the world needs to achieve net-zero to avoid global warming of above 1.5C.”

Muller says climate technology includes renewables such as wind energy, solar and hydropower; innovations in food and farming; green mobility – from scooter to car to cargo ship.

“Climate technology is regarded as the new frontier for venture capital: as well as innovation in energy and agriculture, innovation in finance is required.”

