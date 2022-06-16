Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Third Countrywide Whale And Dolphin Count this Weekend

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: Cetacean Spotting NZ

The weekend of June 18 and 19 will see hopeful whale and dolphin watchers braving the weather to take part in the third countrywide citizen scientist cetacean survey.

Kaikoura dusky dolphin Photo: Julie Chandelier

The event occurs during ‘peak humpback’, the time of year when the most migratory whales are heading north from Antarctica to warmer waters to breed. The humpback whales and other species including orca and Hector’s dolphins, can sometimes be seen from coastal vantage points. The survey aims to build information about whale and dolphin abundance and diversity over time.

‘Peak whale’ and the survey are also a chance to celebrate the country’s special marine life, says survey organiser and convener of the ‘Cetacean Spotting NZ’ Facebook page, Christine Rose.

Rose says, ‘Already we’ve had reports of humpback whales in unusual places – such as the Manukau Harbour. And orca are seen somewhere, most weekends’. ‘That makes prospects for this weekend’s survey quite exciting.’

‘The more people looking, the more chances there are, of some inspiring whale and dolphin sightings, and what people see – or not, can provide an important snapshot of what – or who, is in our waters’, says Rose.

‘To take part in the survey, people just need to spend a couple of hours at the beach, and fill in the online report,’ says Rose. People should bundle up warm and be prepared for the elements, and a pair of binoculars will help but they aren’t essential.

Mrs Rose says she’ll be watching from cliffs near Muriwai, where she’s previously seen endangered Māui dolphins, and Southern Right Whales. This year she says she’s hoping for a humpback.

 

