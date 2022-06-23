Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Pictor Receives CE Mark For PictArray™ SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test, Indicating Whether Patients Require COVID-19 Booster

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: Pictor Limited

Following a recent funding round raising $8.8 million, Auckland biotech company Pictor today announced it has received confirmation of CE registration for its PictArray™ SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) antibody test as per In Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD) regulations.

The CE Mark will allow the company to market its COVID-19 antibody test in Europe and gain regulatory approval in Southeast Asia.

“Receiving CE registration enables Pictor to establish a footprint with partner laboratories and research bodies within Europe, which is an important market for us,” says Pictor CEO Howard Moore. “Our recent successful funding round means we are well equipped to support market development and launches within the European Economic Area while continuing existing work across Australasia, the United States, India and Southeast Asia.”

Pictor’s PictArray antibody test provides personalised results

Pictor’s PictArrayTM SARS-CoV-2 assay, the first test of its kind, will enable personalised COVID-19 assessments by detecting if a patient has antibodies from a previous infection of SARS-CoV-2 (from spike protein (SP) and nucleocapsid protein (NP) antibodies) or from vaccination alone (SP antibodies only). It will also indicate whether at-risk patients have failed to mount a detectable antibody response despite vaccination or infection (SP and NP negative).

The PictArray™ SARS-CoV-2 antibody test will be available in New Zealand from July 2022 via medical testing laboratories IGENZ (www.igenz.co.nz) and Rako Science (www.rakoscience.com).

“As we learn more about COVID-19, the separate detection of SP and NP will enable a more precise assessment of a patient’s immunity against SARS-CoV-2 and help guide any associated clinical interventions while also informing wider public health measures when mass serosurveys are conducted,” explains Pictor’s Chief Medical Officer Tadd Lazarus, MD.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a healthcare concern as new strains of the virus have emerged. According to recent data, COVID-19 cases are up significantly in many U.S.states and Europe. According to a March 31 statement by the World Health Organization in its weekly epidemiological update, "COVID-19 remains a Public Health Emergency of international concern, and it is too early to reduce the quality of surveillance.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pictor Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Inland Revenue: Update On Hidden Economy Real Estate Campaign
The Inland Revenue campaign focussing on the real estate sector has resulted in a drop in the amount of private expenses claims being made... More>>



Westpac: Consumer Confidence Plummets To Record Lows As Financial Pressures Mount
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply in the June quarter, falling 13 points to a level of 78.7... More>>

ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>




Specialist Cheesemakers Assn: Shared Cheese Heritage Should Be Shared Not Stripped
As the EU-New Zealand FTA advances New Zealand cheesemakers are urging both Governments to recognise and celebrate the shared cheesemaking heritage that exists between European countries and New Zealand... More>>

Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 