EPA Seeks Views On New Weedkiller

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking public submissions on an application from Bayer New Zealand Limited to import or manufacture a new herbicide, Conviso One.

Conviso One is an oil dispersion formulation containing the active ingredients foramsulfuron at 50 g/L and thiencarbazone-methyl at 30 g/L.

Thiencarbazone-methyl is a new active ingredient to Aotearoa New Zealand, but is currently approved in Canada, Europe, and the United States. A substance containing foramsulfuron is already approved for use in Aotearoa New Zealand as well as Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

The EPA has reviewed the applicant’s information and carried out an environmental and human health risk assessment. More information is available in a science memo on our website in the link below.

If approved, Conviso One would be restricted to professional users in commercial settings and applied using ground-based methods only.

This public consultation enables you to provide us with further information, such as beneficial or adverse effects, in addition to those put forward by the applicant.

Submissions close on 30 September 2022 at 5:00 pm.

Find out more about Conviso One and make a submission

Watch this short video to learn how the EPA makes decisions about hazardous substances

