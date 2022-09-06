Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today.

Taranaki experienced the largest decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions, measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-e), between 2019 (pre-COVID) and 2021, down 1,130 kilotonnes (18 percent), followed by Auckland, down 1,049 kilotonnes (9.7 percent), and Northland, down 781 kilotonnes (16 percent).

“The decrease in emissions in Taranaki was largely due to a decrease in gas being used for electricity generation, followed by decreases in both manufacturing and mining,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

