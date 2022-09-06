Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019



Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today.

Taranaki experienced the largest decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions, measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-e), between 2019 (pre-COVID) and 2021, down 1,130 kilotonnes (18 percent), followed by Auckland, down 1,049 kilotonnes (9.7 percent), and Northland, down 781 kilotonnes (16 percent).

“The decrease in emissions in Taranaki was largely due to a decrease in gas being used for electricity generation, followed by decreases in both manufacturing and mining,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

Visit our website to read this news story, information release, and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

