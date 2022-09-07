Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Kiwi Research Uncovers Important Gap In Knowledge About Early Earthquake Warning

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 11:53 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

New Zealand researchers have discovered that while scientists have made huge technological progress on earthquake early warning (EEW) systems worldwide, most neglect to prioritise the question on how it would be understood and used by the communities they are trying to protect.

The ground-breaking study by the Joint Centre for Disaster Research (JCDR) at Massey University, which was funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC, was published in the international science publication Frontiers and received global plaudits from the science community.

“Our research showed that there has been a lot of technological advances in the field of EEW systems, but how people will respond to an early warning signal is not that well understood,” says lead researcher Dr Marion Tan.

The team at Massey University conducted a literature study of 70 globally available research papers on EEW systems and found that most research is technology ‘top-down’ driven and social aspects of EEW are investigated retrospectively.

This study is a key component of a larger project by Massey University to explore the feasibility of developing a low-cost EEW system for New Zealand, which is also funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC and Massey University and led by Dr Raj Prasanna.

“The findings of this literature review provide essential inputs to improve significant next steps of the technology development,” says Prasanna.

Toka Tū Ake EQC Chief Resilience and Research Officer Dr Jo Horrocks says that an EEW system would be an amazing tool to reduce the impact of earthquakes.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the financial resources of some other countries, so the Massey project is incredibly exciting to explore a low-cost system, but also to understand how New Zealanders would respond to early alerts,” says Dr Horrocks.

The New Zealand project started nearly two years ago with community workshops throughout the country to explore if Kiwis want an EEW system and what they expect of it.

With that feedback in mind, the team started testing low-cost seismometers and develop algorithms to optimise the sensors.

“Our latest research has underlined that our approach to EEW was something new, because we first asked the community what they wanted before we embarked on the technical work,” says Dr Tan. “Considering the importance of social impacts may be a reflection of the culture in New Zealand towards inclusivity.”

Dr Tan says that the technical knowledge is vital to develop early warning systems, but scientists worldwide increasingly recognise the importance of the social aspects.

“For an early warning system to be successful, it needs people to recognise, trust and know how to respond when they get an alert,” says Dr Tan, who says that the research has highlighted the gap, but a lot more work is required to provide the solutions.

“There is so much we don’t know about what needs to be done before an early warning system will be effectively used by the public.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 