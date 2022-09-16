Workplace Independence Through Web3

Web3 has been growing in popularity over the past few years. Web3 is enabling transitions in the workplace and introducing a growing number of people to self-sovereignty. Every month, online searches for Web3 average nearly 200,000 queries in just the United States alone. Web3 is entirely separate from Web1, which consisted of read-only information, and Web2, which created a digital hierarchy regulated by big business. Instead, Web3 places the power in the individual and exists as a decentralized online space for everyone.

In Web2, 85% of people hate their jobs, but the Web3 world is working to change this. Global leaders look favorable to the future of Web3 work. John Paller, the founder of Opolis, says, “Imagine a world where you work in 20 countries simultaneously with people that share your values, share your worldview, and you don’t have to worry about any of the jurisdictional compliance.” Not only do global leaders have high hopes for the business opportunities Web3 provides, but also 81% of people believe that Web3 will improve their happiness and wellbeing.

Web3 will affect employment opportunities in many ways. This interface is enabling the self-sovereign worker by increasing opportunities. 7 out of 10 people worldwide are self-employed or independently employed–and the number keeps growing. Today, almost 75% of Americans across all generations say they want to be self-employed. That being said, there is a generational gap between those who use digital platforms to provide a range of services; only 26% of Boomers are participating in the gig economy compared to 50% of Gen Z. More and more people are engaging with Web3 technologies in their work. In 2019, 57% of workers had flexible schedules, and increasingly, people have become less reliant on the 9-5 workday.

Using Web3 technologies creates employability from anywhere in the world; there are over 18,000 borderless digital currencies which allow for a permissionless ecosystem. Additionally, the world of freelancing and self-employment permits long-term job security. 68% of freelancers feel their job is secure, compared to just one-fifth of full-time workers. As more people work for themselves, employee perks and benefits have become more accessible outside of the office. For example, marketplace healthcare hit a record of 14.2 million person enrollment in 2022.

Not only is Web3 empowering workers to step forward and forge new career paths, but new technologies increase the demand for tech and digital roles. The flexibility of work is sparking new ideas. The creation of new technology opens doors in the job market. By 2025 it’s expected that more than 12 million jobs will be created by tech. A few career paths have already seen rapid growth. Namely, full-stack developers saw a 141% increase in demand, technologists saw a 128% increase in demand, and data scientists saw a 116% increase in demand. By 2028, it’s expected that 90 million people will be self-employed.

Transitioning to Web3 in the workplace can be simple with the help of Opolis.co. Sole practitioners, gig workers, and independent contractors can source independent employment benefits. You can pay up to 50% less than state premiums for health, dental, and vision insurance, and coverage is offered throughout the United States. Instead of focusing energy on shared business services, Opolis takes care of tax withholdings, which eliminates manual quarterly filings and penalties, payroll compliance, and automated payroll with the option of semi-monthly USD or crypto.

In addition to independent employment benefits and shared business services, with Opolis, you can leverage $WORK rewards tokens. You can earn rewards and voting power by consuming or referring services and joining a 2,300+ network of like-minded individuals focused on the future. Opolis provides a community of self-sovereign workers focused on the future of the workplace. Champion Web3 independence without compromise in the Opolis.co community.

