Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Eco-index The First In New Zealand To Gain International Digital Public Good Certification

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Ecoindex

The Eco-index Biodiversity Dashboards have become a certified digital public good with the international Digital Public Goods Alliance – a first for Aotearoa New Zealand.

A digital public good is an open-source digital tool designed for the public good. Eco-index is a national programme that is building new tools that will generate information to help protect, restore and connect our native ecosystems. It is part of the BioHeritage National Science Challenge.

Eco-index Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Advisor Nathaniel Calhoun says “The super goal of people working in digital development is to make and give away things into the digital commons that everyone can use to solve the pressing issues of today.”

The layers of the Biodiversity Dashboards that Eco-index is developing can be used for monitoring the current state of, and changes in, biodiversity at a large scale. They also allow for the correlation of those changes with economic investments being made to improve biodiversity outcomes.

The dashboard layers will be able to be generated for regions, catchments, iwi and primary industries. The tool will allow governments, iwi, communities or research organisations to see progress in activities such as environmental restoration, and make improvements to their strategy for better biodiversity outcomes.

The Eco-index Biodiversity Dashboards’ certification places the tool as one of 139 digital public goods on the registry and the only certified good from Aotearoa.

Being certified connects the Eco-index – and Aotearoa – with large, multinational organisations who may seek to apply this tool in other countries and contexts.

“Currently, scientists from the University of Waikato and the University of Canterbury are being asked for scientific and technical advice by a major European organisation concerned with ecosystem regeneration,” says Nathaniel. “This connection is a direct result of achieving Digital Public Good status.”

The Eco-index Biodiversity Dashboards have gained credibility in the global community not only because of the tool’s scientific excellence but because of the team’s efforts to inform their work with Te Ao Māori concepts.

“In many places where biodiversity monitoring is most political and most needed, there is a fraught cultural line between the Indigenous people and outside forces with an interest in conservation,” says Nathaniel.

The Eco-index team is working to raise the issue of Indigenous data sovereignty and is pleased to find the international community engaging on these topics as well.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ecoindex on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 