Give The Kids Some Space This School Holidays

Head to Karori Library for a bit of atmosphere this Friday as two out of this world events collide at the centre of the universe to celebrate World Space Week.

Blasting off the day is an interactive talk and demonstration with a couple of space scientists. Then rangatahi are invited to join a workshop about exoplanets and celestial bodies, and propose a name for a recently-discovered exoplanet to be literally written in the stars.

Wellington City Libraries Children and Youth Services Coordinator Stephen Clothier believes the best way to learn is to engage, interact and inspire.

“The mystery and vastness of space appeals to kids of all ages – the infinite variety of planets, stars, and other astronomical objects provides a playground for the imagination.

“We aim to deliver programmes across our network of libraries that are creative, fun and educational – and these two events definitely tick those boxes.”

First up and open to all is On A Planet Far Away: Discovering Exoworlds: Victoria University Wellington Te Herenga Waka space scientists Drs. Tulasi Parashar and Yvette Perrott will be pulling back the curtain on the various tools and techniques astrophysicists use to map distant space, including the discovery of exoworlds – planets beyond our solar system.

Following this talk at 12.30pm, Tulasi and Yvette will be leading Making Your Mark: Naming Exoworlds with rangatahi aged 10-15. In this once-in-a-lifetime workshop, rangatahi will learn about the science behind the discovery of exoplanets, how different cultures assign names to celestial bodies, and will work together to propose a name for one of twenty recently-discovered exoplanets.

On a Planet Far Away: Discovering Exoworlds

Friday 14 October, 11.30am – 12.15pm

Karori Library, 247 Karori Road

Making Your Mark: Naming Exoworlds

Friday 14 October, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Karori Library, 247 Karori Road

© Scoop Media

