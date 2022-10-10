Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Give The Kids Some Space This School Holidays

Monday, 10 October 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Head to Karori Library for a bit of atmosphere this Friday as two out of this world events collide at the centre of the universe to celebrate World Space Week.

Blasting off the day is an interactive talk and demonstration with a couple of space scientists. Then rangatahi are invited to join a workshop about exoplanets and celestial bodies, and propose a name for a recently-discovered exoplanet to be literally written in the stars.

Wellington City Libraries Children and Youth Services Coordinator Stephen Clothier believes the best way to learn is to engage, interact and inspire.

“The mystery and vastness of space appeals to kids of all ages – the infinite variety of planets, stars, and other astronomical objects provides a playground for the imagination.

“We aim to deliver programmes across our network of libraries that are creative, fun and educational – and these two events definitely tick those boxes.”

First up and open to all is On A Planet Far Away: Discovering Exoworlds: Victoria University Wellington Te Herenga Waka space scientists Drs. Tulasi Parashar and Yvette Perrott will be pulling back the curtain on the various tools and techniques astrophysicists use to map distant space, including the discovery of exoworlds – planets beyond our solar system.

Following this talk at 12.30pm, Tulasi and Yvette will be leading Making Your Mark: Naming Exoworlds with rangatahi aged 10-15. In this once-in-a-lifetime workshop, rangatahi will learn about the science behind the discovery of exoplanets, how different cultures assign names to celestial bodies, and will work together to propose a name for one of twenty recently-discovered exoplanets.

On a Planet Far Away: Discovering Exoworlds

Friday 14 October, 11.30am – 12.15pm

Karori Library, 247 Karori Road

Making Your Mark: Naming Exoworlds

Friday 14 October, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Karori Library, 247 Karori Road

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>



BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>



NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 