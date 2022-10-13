Sony Launches The World’s Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 provide colourfulness and optimal image quality even in bright classrooms and conference rooms

SYDNEY, 12 October 2022: Sony has today announced the world’s smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors*1, the VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 that combine advanced operational capabilities with high brightness and flexible installation, making them a reliable option for a wide range of corporate, education, museum and entertainment simulation applications.

The VPL-PHZ61 & VPL-PHZ51 are compact and easy to install on ceilings in meeting rooms and classrooms with a +55% vertical shift, the widest in the fixed lens models*1. Both sophisticatedly designed models boast impressive high brightness – the VPL-PHZ61 at 6,400 lumens (7,000 lumen centre) and the VPL-PHZ51 at 5,300 lumens (5,800 lumen centre) – that project crystal clear images, even in a well-lit meeting room or lecture theatre to enhance the collaboration and communication of users.

With the incorporation of Sony's Reality Creation real-time signal processing, mapping and analysis technology, the projectors produce crisp and clear pictures, for effective presentation and display. Both new models support 4K60P input for compatibility with 4K video sources. This is further amplified by Reality Creation's ability to enhance the overall sharpness, resolution, and quality of the imagery, regardless of whether it's pictures, graphs or text. Additionally, the projectors require no converter when being used with other 4K equipment to simultaneously project 4K content and support the "Deep Colour" of HDMI and the HDCP2.3. The projectors' new Reality Text feature improves text-based presentation materials by providing clearer letters and lines with enhanced legibility.

The projectors also feature advanced Intelligent Settings, which offer optimisation based on usage environment. The addition of customised Bright View functionality enables colours to accurately maintain their contrast and vivacity, even in brightly lit rooms. The new Ambiance feature automatically measures the room's brightness using an ambient light sensor, and further calibrates the Bright View, colour gain and Reality Creation settings accordingly. Additionally, the new models use a new filter material which requires no filter cleaning for meeting room and classroom use*2.

“Many of our customers struggle to find display solutions that provide both exceptional high brightness and sophisticated features that can enhance their content and overall user experience. We don’t want our customer to compromise on any of these asks, which is why we’ve built upon our existing legacy in developing feature-rich laser projectors, to provide compact and advanced projectors to the market. These projectors really are world-class in their technology, quality, and design,” said Anna Tan, Product Manager, Displays Australia and New Zealand.

Other features include:

Auto Light Output – by utilising the ambient light sensor, the brightness of the projector is automatically controlled at night to save power consumption.

by utilising the ambient light sensor, the brightness of the projector is automatically controlled at night to save power consumption. Auto Power On – turns the projector on when video signal is sensed and Auto Input Select that automatically changes the input when video signal is sensed.

turns the projector on when video signal is sensed and Auto Input Select that automatically changes the input when video signal is sensed. Data cloning function – allows users to copy any settings on one projector to all subsequent projectors using a USB device.

allows users to copy any settings on one projector to all subsequent projectors using a USB device. Maintenance – makes it easier for users to remove the filter and to know when the filter needs cleaning with a new sensor.

Model AU NZ Availability VPL-PHZ61 $6,699 $6,899 November VPL-PHZ51 $5,899 $6,099 November

