Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today.

Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, shows aspects of the marine environment are at risk due to climate change, pollution, human activity and other pressures.

The report, the third in the ‘Our marine environment’ series, examines the most pressing issues in New Zealand’s oceans, seas, coastlines, and estuaries.

It brings together previously released data and recent research to highlight the main pressures on the marine environment, along with indicators and evidence about the state of the environment and how it is changing. The report also looks into the impacts of those changes on nature, people, sectors and communities.

