Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EPA Make Right Decision On Three Toxic Organophosphates

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 6:15 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA NZ) has made the right decision to decline the extension of three toxic organophosphates. The Vegetable Research and Innovation Board (VRIB) applied to the EPA to reassess the 2012 decision to phase out diazinon by 2028, and fenamiphos and methamidophos by 2023. The reassessment called on the EPA to extend the period for a further ten years, until 2033.

The EPA declined the reassessment and ruled that diazinon is to be phased out by 2028 and fenamiphos and methamidophos by 2024. [1]

“We congratulate the NZ Environmental Protection Authority for this decision,” said Claire Bleakley of GE Free NZ.

These pesticides have been found to cause serious adverse affects to human health, especially related to neurotoxicity, immunotoxicity to the endocrine, reproductive systems and foetal development.

Diazinon is already banned in 39 countries, fenamiphos in 35 and methamidophos in 109 [2].

“We are very pleased to finally have the end of these damaging pesticides in sight,” said Alison White of Safe Food Campaign. “These organophosphates, like others still registered, are notorious for their effects

on the nervous system, especially in young children who take in more of them from their food than other age groups.”

Organic farming has long been able to farm without synthetic chemicals and it is time that farmers were supported to introduce organic methods to deal with challenges instead of using these toxic chemicals.

“If we change even a small proportion of agricultural production to best practice organic systems, we could reduce the pesticide pollution in our food and environment. We don’t need or want these pesticides,” said Alison White.

References:
[1] https://www.epa.govt.nz/assets/FileAPI/hsno-ar/APP204199/APP204199_Decision.pdf
[2] https://pan-international.org/pan-international-consolidated-list-of-banned-pesticides/
[3] https://www.vri.org.nz/our-board/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Kiwibank: The Fight Against Inflation Is Far From Over
Kiwi inflation is running hot. Price pressure far exceeds market expectations and interest rates will be forced higher in response. The headline rate of inflation eased a touch from 7.3% to 7.2%, after a stronger than expected 2.2% gain on the third quarter... More>>




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>



Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 