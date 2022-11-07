Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Pham Stepping Down As NZTech Chair

Monday, 7 November 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

After six years of dedicated unpaid service, NZTech’s chair Mitchell Pham has passed the baton to the next generation.

Pham worked tirelessly for NZTech and the NZTech board, guiding the growth of NZTech and helping it evolve in recent years.

During Pham’s term NZTech has grown from representing 423 members to 1780 and from a single association to a Tech Alliance of 20 associations, chief executive Graeme Muller says.

“During this time our team has quadrupled and our revenues have grown five times. We have members creating impact throughout the tech ecosystem and our 2022 annual report captures the most recent highlights.”

Pham was one of the refugees to get out of Vietnam in the 1980s. He survived several near-death experiences crossing the South China Sea and two perilous years in four refugee camps in Indonesia.

He says he resettled in the best country on earth, received world-class education, established his life in New Zealand, built a technology business group and expanded back into Vietnam years later. He is not leaving NZTech entirely as he will continue to work in his role as deputy chair.

NZTech’s new chair is Delphine Ducaruge, who is the general manager of SiteM8, an NZTech startup member. Ducaruge was elected to the board in 2020 and has been a member of NZTech’s finance sub board.

Muller says having spent years actively maintaining a diverse board, it is exciting to be working with NZTech’s first female and French chair. 
 

The board continues to focus on improving the New Zealand tech ecosystem’s diversity and inclusion. It has integrated a better understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) into its practices to better support the participation of Māori in New Zealand’s tech and digital future.

In December last year, the NZTech board stepped up on its environmental concern by establishing a sustainability and climate change sub board.

Its aim is to drive action among its communities towards becoming more sustainable as organisations and as an industry. It will encourage collaboration across the Tech Alliance to provide solutions to other industry sectors.

The Aotearoa technology sector is a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy, creating many jobs, GDP and exports. New Zealand’s tech sector has 113,440 employees and each new tech sector job creates 4.8 other new jobs. Investment in early stage tech firms grew 48 percent in 2020.

New Zealand’s tech sector contributed $18.8 billion to GDP in 2021 and the average tech salary last year was $100,000. Last year, New Zealand’s tech sector exported $8 billion globally as Kiwi tech exporters’ overseas sales grew 14.4 percent.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>



Banking: Good Shepherd NZ And BNZ Now Offering All ‘Good Loans’ Interest And Fee Free

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd NZ, BNZ is supporting interest free Good Loans of up to $7,000 to eligible families and individuals on limited incomes to help them avoid predatory lenders and high-cost debt... More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 