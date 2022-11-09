Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty Record Marine Heatwave: A Year Of Hot Waters

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 10:20 am
Press Release: MetOcean Solutions

Today, marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Plenty have lasted an unprecedented full year – the longest continuous marine heatwave so far recorded for New Zealand. The warming is part of a record year of upper North Island marine heatwaves, according to Moana Project oceanographer Dr Robert Smith.

“The current marine heatwave in the Bay of Plenty started 9 November 2021,” explains Dr Smith from the University of Otago. “Over the last year, sea surface temperatures have remained on average 1.6°C degrees warmer than the long-term average. Pronounced marine heatwave conditions continued during the winter; the Bay of Plenty never really experienced normal winter ocean temperatures. Instead, water temperatures reached 2.4°C above normal.”

“This warming is unprecedented over at least the past 40 years and is not only affecting the surface. Moana Project temperature observations collected in collaboration with commercial fishers show that noticeable warming has extended to depths of at least 60 metres.”

The warming is part of a wider pattern that has affected the entire upper North Island over the past year.

“While the Bay of Plenty is experiencing the longest marine heatwave that we now have on record, many areas in the North Island have broken local records too. Waters off Cape Reinga / Te Rerenga Wairua experienced marine heatwave conditions for more than 95% of the time in the last year, and off Raglan and Taranaki marine heatwaves persisted more than 80% of the time. In the Hauraki Gulf, 274 days had marine heatwave conditions, which is 75% of the year,” continues Dr Smith.

Even though coastal water warming may seem great for beachgoers, marine heatwaves can adversely affect ocean life, including kelp forests, fish and marine mammals, making ocean data essential for good management.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s General Manager of Integrated Catchments, Chris Ingle, says having robust scientific information helps to guide good decision making.

“To build climate resilience, we value sound data from the Moana Project. This information helps us, as regulators, manage the pressures on the marine environment,” Mr Ingle says.

The long running marine heatwave conditions are likely caused by a combination of factors. This includes recent changes in ocean currents that transport heat around northern New Zealand, persistent La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean, and broad-scale warming of the upper-ocean around New Zealand driven by climate change.

Ocean temperatures affect not only marine life, but also the general weather we see on land.

Lisa Murray, MetService Head of Weather communications says that marine heatwaves can exacerbate rain events.

“A warmer sea heats the air travelling over it and because warmer air can mean more moisture, we can get more rain.”

With the current La Niña predicted to continue into early 2023, the ongoing marine heatwave conditions are likely to extend throughout the coming summer.

Daily updated Moana Project marine heatwave forecasts are available at https://www.moanaproject.org/marine-heatwave-forecast and an overview of the extent of marine heatwaves over the last year is available at https://www.moanaproject.org/recent-marine-heatwaves.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetOcean Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 