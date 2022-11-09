Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard For Mini PC Gaming Performance

Today, Intel launched the new Intel® NUC 13 Extreme Kit the Raptor Canyon and Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, which combine to make the most powerful Intel NUC ever built. The NUC 13 Extreme features unlocked 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and space for new triple-slot, 12-inch graphics cards to unleash even more performance for enthusiast gamers and content creators.

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme pairs an optimised thermal design with off-the-charts performance and never-before-seen features. The redesigned chassis optimises airflow to reduce noise and throttling during intense gameplay and heavy workloads, all while maintaining the signature compact NUC footprint. The new Raptor Canyon is the epitome of Minimalist Design with Massive Power.

“This year marks the 10-year anniversary for our impressive lineup of Intel NUC products, and the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (code named Raptor Canyon) is an excellent representation of how far we’ve come. Our first ever NUC demonstrated a breakthrough in the miniaturization of a small desktop PC into an ultra-small PC form factor. While much larger than our tiniest mini-PC, our latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme sets a new bar for how to pack stellar gaming performance in a form factor that is 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower. Along with the epic performance you expect from an Intel NUC product, we also deliver exceptional product quality and feature density in a completely modular and customizable design.” –Brian McCarson, Intel Vice President and General Manager of the Intel NUC Group

About Its Minimalist Design, Massive Power: The modular Intel NUC 13 Extreme achieves incredible speed with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 desktop processor with eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), 32 threads and up to an incredible 5.8 GHz max turbo frequency.

The NUC 13 Extreme includes all the additional features and connectivity gamers need, including:

Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 MHz SODIMMs.

Support for PCIe Gen5 x16 new triple-slot 12” graphics cards.

Support for up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280).

Intel® 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN.

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E.

Two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports.

Six USB 3.2 Gen2 rear ports.

Expected to be available in New Zealand in late 2022 /early 2023.

