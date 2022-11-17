Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Those Days Where It Feels It Could Rain At Any Time

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: MetService

You know those days where it feels like it could rain at any time? Well, for the next few days that’s true; it’s likely, according to MetService.

Aotearoa/New Zealand is in for a showery few days, with warm and muggy weather hanging around. This makes for an interesting mix of sunny, fine conditions and cloudy, wet weather (with a few rumbles possible too).

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes explains, “A low-pressure system slowly moving over the Tasman Sea is dragging warm air and moisture over the country, which is ripe for showers.”

“Exacerbating the situation, it’s late in the year which means the sun is high in the sky, sea breezes are strong and that adds to the ingredients for thunderstorms. So don’t be surprised if you see some flashes in the sky and hear some booming from above,” says McInnes.

However, not everyone will get wet. “Given the weather scenario at hand, expect the wet weather to be localised – that means while one town might get an afternoon drenching, the next town down the road could stay completely dry! And if you’re not getting wet, expect to see some sun!” says McInnes.

The takeaway message - If the sun is out enjoy it, but don’t be surprised if the sky goes dark and drops fall from the sky!

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>


Countdown: Signs Off 19% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supermarket Team In New Collective Agreement
Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years... More>>


BusinessNZ Energy Council: NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 