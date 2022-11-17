Those Days Where It Feels It Could Rain At Any Time

You know those days where it feels like it could rain at any time? Well, for the next few days that’s true; it’s likely, according to MetService.

Aotearoa/New Zealand is in for a showery few days, with warm and muggy weather hanging around. This makes for an interesting mix of sunny, fine conditions and cloudy, wet weather (with a few rumbles possible too).

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes explains, “A low-pressure system slowly moving over the Tasman Sea is dragging warm air and moisture over the country, which is ripe for showers.”

“Exacerbating the situation, it’s late in the year which means the sun is high in the sky, sea breezes are strong and that adds to the ingredients for thunderstorms. So don’t be surprised if you see some flashes in the sky and hear some booming from above,” says McInnes.

However, not everyone will get wet. “Given the weather scenario at hand, expect the wet weather to be localised – that means while one town might get an afternoon drenching, the next town down the road could stay completely dry! And if you’re not getting wet, expect to see some sun!” says McInnes.

The takeaway message - If the sun is out enjoy it, but don’t be surprised if the sky goes dark and drops fall from the sky!

