NTT DOCOMO And SK Telecom To Collaborate On Technological Advancement Of Metaverse, Digital Media And 5G/6G

Monday, 21 November 2022, 7:59 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Nov 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has agreed with leading Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom (SKT) to collaborate on the competitive enhancement of their respective smart-life businesses and communications-infrastructure technologies worldwide.

In the smart-life field, DOCOMO and SKT will discuss joint production of original content for their respective video distribution platforms and leverage their video-business synergies for expanded presence on the global stage.

In metaverse-related services, they will consider opportunities to jointly produce virtual content, including 3D models, volumetric videos and virtual cities, as well as explore possibilities for connecting their respective platforms over the long term.

In the field of telecommunications-infrastructure technologies, the two companies will pursue cooperation aimed at advancing 5G commercial services, which both firms have already started offering. Specific areas of technical consideration will include 5G Stand Alone, millimeter-wave utilization, energy-efficient networks, and Open RAN/vRAN.

In addition, they will align their concepts and timelines for the early deployment of 6G through joint research and development as well as standardization, with joint testing to begin possibly next year. Such efforts are expected to support the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) concept being promoted by NTT, DOCOMO's parent. Alignment will include collaboration with the IOWN Global Forum, which is striving to propel communication and network-infrastructure technologies capable of meeting future technological challenges and societal needs.

SK Telecom President & CEO Ryu Young-sang said: "The MOU has a significant meaning as it is a cooperation between the representative mobile operators of Korea and Japan. By working together with NTT DOCOMO in the area of future ICT, we will generate tangible results that drive global ICT innovation."

NTT DOCOMO President & CEO Motoyuki Ii said: "By combining our technological capabilities and the know-how we have cultivated across years of experience, we hope to create new services that will allow customers around the world to experience new forms of excitement. We look forward to working with SK Telecom to develop the businesses of both companies."

As world-leading telecommunications carriers with a shared vision, DOCOMO and SKT look forward to collaborating on global technologies and services that will mutually strengthen the competitiveness of their global businesses.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.

