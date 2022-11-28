Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Some Rain From The West, Then A High Coming This Weekend

Monday, 28 November 2022, 1:09 pm
Press Release: MetService

In typical spring fashion, a low pressure system coming from the west is forecast to bring some wet weather, then MetService is expecting things to generally settle down towards the end of the week when high pressure takes its place. 

Rain will develop for the southern part of the West Coast overnight as we move into Tuesday, then move onto the northwest of the South Island later in the day before making it to the west of the North Island on Tuesday night. The heaviest falls are expected in Westland south of Harihari, where an Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in place. There are also Heavy Rain Watches for northern Fiordland, northwest Tasman, and Mt Taranaki from when the rain arrives on Tuesday until Wednesday morning. 

Showery weather is in store for most of the country on Wednesday and northwesterly winds will change to southwesterlies. The wettest areas will be from the Central Plateau northwards.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan comments, “It will be a rainy start to the Fieldays agricultural event at Mystery Creek in Hamilton before a big improvement on Thursday, which should make for a sunny first day of summer to enjoy being outdoors.” 

“It isn’t just Hamilton though - Thursday looks like a drier trend for most of the country as showers become fewer and further apart,” adds Corrigan. 

Temperatures will be around average this week; however, a showery change to direct southerly winds on Thursday night will make for a cooler than average entry to summer for the east of the South Island. 

A high pressure system is finally expected to move onto the South Island as we head into the weekend, bringing settled weather there while showery southerlies continue a little longer in the North Island.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 