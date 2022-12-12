Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Hot And Sticky

Monday, 12 December 2022, 11:48 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting humid conditions for the week ahead, as a warm air mass arrives from the north. Temperatures are expected to be above average for the time of year, both during the day and at night.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker states, “Almost everywhere is set to break into the twenties, and a fair few places will pass 25°C at some point this week. Lower Hutt is the standout, expected to reach 29°C on Tuesday, while in the south Invercargill’s Tuesday maximum of 26°C will be eight degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.”

The nights are likely to be muggy too, with the upper North Island not expected to see temperatures below 15°C this week, and most of the country tending towards the high teens as we approach the weekend.

Along with the warmer temperatures, periods of rain are expected for most, but there will be fine breaks as well.

“The exact timings of the rain this week will be tricky to pin down, due to the nature of the incoming airmass,” explains Bakker. “Colder airmasses from the south tend to contain well-formed large-scale features such as fronts, which can be tracked quite accurately. From the north, it’s a different story, as we don’t tend to see those features in more tropical air, and models can change their tunes from one day to the next. We advise checking your forecasts regularly through the MetService website or app to keep up to date with the latest developments.”

© Scoop Media

