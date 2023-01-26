More Heavy Rain In Store For The Upper North Island

A humid northerly flow has set up over Aotearoa / New Zealand and is here for the long run. While this warm air from the north will raise temperatures across the country, it will also bring rain along with it. MetService is forecasting more heavy rain for the upper North Island, particularly for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, and the Bay of Plenty, areas which have already received significant rain this month.

MetService Meteorologist Jessie Owen says “It is going to be a very wet start to Auckland Anniversary weekend. Heavy rain could cause flooding and slips and make travel hazardous so if you’re planning on heading away for the long weekend it’s a good idea to keep up with the forecasts and perhaps consider delaying your travel.”

Heavy rain is expected to move onto Northland on Thursday evening where a Heavy Rain Warning is in force until Friday evening. It will then continue to spread south; a Heavy Rain Watch is in force for northern Auckland on Friday and Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty from Friday through to Saturday. There is also a Strong Wind Watch in place for northeasterly winds in Auckland on Friday.

Further south, those celebrating Nelson Anniversary should have better luck, while they may still see some scattered rain or showers across the weekend plenty of fine breaks are also in store.

Hot temperatures across the South Island will take a brief plunge on Saturday after a cold front spreads up the east coast, before bouncing back again on Sunday. Owen says, “Christchurch in particular is forecast to drop from a high of 28°C on Friday right down to 21°C on Saturday, before climbing back to a high of 29°C by Monday.”

The humid air from the north is expected to persist into next week, which could bring further bouts of heavy rain to northern areas, and also to the west of the South Island which has largely escaped the heavy rain so far this year.

Keep up with the latest severe weather updates at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-outlook and https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

© Scoop Media

