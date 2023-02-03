Seasonal Climate Outlook: Feb - April

The Seasonal Climate Outlook for February - April is attached

Main takeaways:

- Heavy rainfall and possible flooding for the North Island and northern South Island likely in the coming weeks and months. Dry conditions in the lower South Island may persist

- Average or above average temperatures across the country

- Sub-tropical air masses, in conjunction with marine heatwave conditions, may elevate overnight temperatures and humidity

- La Niña is weakening but it will still likely impact weather patterns across the country

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2302/SCO_February_2023_final.pdf

