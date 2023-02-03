Seasonal Climate Outlook: Feb - April
The Seasonal Climate Outlook for February - April is attached
Main takeaways:
- Heavy rainfall and possible flooding for the North Island and northern South Island likely in the coming weeks and months. Dry conditions in the lower South Island may persist
- Average or above average temperatures across the country
- Sub-tropical air masses, in conjunction with marine heatwave conditions, may elevate overnight temperatures and humidity
- La Niña is weakening but it will still likely impact weather patterns across the country
